Area churches sticking with UMC

Earlier this month, delegates from several churches within the North Texas Conference of the United Methodist Church formalized a disaffiliation.

While some churches elected to leave for the Global Methodist Church or go independent, they were able to take their properties with them as they left. At the March gathering, several churches approved the measure that will see them formally separate from the United Methodist Church at various points this year.

Disaffiliation became an option in 2019 following the approval of Paragraph 2253 in the Book of Discipline, which allowed churches to leave the United Methodist Church before the end of 2023. Rebekah Miles, the Susanna Wesley Professor of Practical Theology and Ethics at SMU’s Perkins School of Theology, said the measure could be taken citing “reasons of conscience.”

Most of these churches cite the ordination of pastors from the LGBT+ community or the marriage of such couples. To trigger disaffiliation proceedings, a two-thirds majority of a congregation must approve disaffiliation, said Miles, adding that those proceedings can be fraught and emotional.

“It’s been really tough,” Miles said. “These votes are very difficult. Occasionally, they’re overwhelming, but most of them are not and they can be very dividing like a family fight.”

She continued that churches will often hold congregation meetings that allow individuals to deliberate disaffiliation or remaining a part of the United Methodist Church. Unlike a church deciding to leave at another point, disaffiliation through Paragraph 2253 allows churches to retain their properties, even if they join the Global Methodist Church or become independent.

However, Miles said there are some cases of churches electing to purchase a different property instead of taking the one-time opportunity to retain the existing structure.

“These facilities are often sentimental and valuable to members of the community,” Miles said. “It is a big deal to lose that property whether the church stays or votes to leave.”

While North Texas has had its fair share of disaffiliations, other Texas communities have seen a larger impact, said Miles.

“North Texas has not had as many churches leave compared to Houston where half of the churches left,” Miles said.

For now, the disaffiliation deadline under Paragraph 2253 is the end of 2023 although the circumstances could change when the next General Conference convenes in 2024.

In Sachse, both Methodist churches have elected to not engage in the disaffiliation process. Pastor Deniece Mason at Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church said only 41 from the more than 300 churches in the North Texas Conference voted to disaffiliate.

Personally, she said being able to move on from disaffiliation discussions has benefitted her and the church because she can focus her efforts on “making disciples to transform the world.”

“It’s wonderful in some ways because the church has been caught up in the issue and it’s limiting what we can do in the world,” Mason said. “Being able to get on with the work without distraction is a good thing.”

Additionally, her church never held any disaffiliation meetings since they were not required. Those meetings, triggered by the congregation, allow the church to reflect the wishes of the community it is in.

“It is important that congregations have a say in the United Methodist Church,” Mason said. “All decisions are made with laity and clergy voting.”

Frank Raum, the pastor at First United Methodist Church in Sachse, said his church remains committed to all members of his congregation regardless of their individual beliefs. Outside the church sits a sign that reads, “all people welcome all the time,” which is a guiding principle of the church.

“Our congregation discussed the issue at length and with prayer and believes strongly in the United Methodist doctrines, and even moreso, in the open-door approach to life that leads us to include all people,” Raum said. “For this church, loving God and loving neighbor[s] is a way of life.”

First United Methodist Church of Sachse is also remaining a part of the United Methodist Church after its congregation considered the issue of disaffiliation. Other churches in the North Texas Conference finalized departures from the United Methodist Church in early March.

Raum added that the unity exhibited by most of the churches near Sachse, Garland and Richardson is a powerful factor that can allow the church to continue its community-based work.

“When a church of any denomination puts disagreements over doctrine to the side, that church can be a powerful agent for the poor, the hungry, the homeless, the imprisoned, the sick, the lost, the lonely [and] the discouraged,” Raum said.

When First United Methodist Church decided to remain affiliated last fall, Raum said the ability to welcome new and first-time guests and serve neighbors all improved.

“We have been able to honor our commitment to each other, to remain in the church together, to remain in loving relationship[s] with each other, even in moments of disagreement; [and] to see Christ in each other,” Raum said.

Nationwide, 6% of churches have formally disaffiliated with the United Methodist Church, while 14% in the North Texas Conference have made the move. Both figures remain well below the Northwest Texas Conference in Lubbock and Amarillio at 80% or the Central Texas Conference in Fort Worth, Waco and Temple at 33%.

