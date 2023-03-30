Senior center planning three trips in April

As the weather warms up this spring, attendees of the Laurie Schwenk Senior Activity Center can expect an outdoor trip — and a couple other indoor ones — when the calendar turns to April.

Robin Woodward, the senior center manager, said the trips and several other activities are planned next month. One such activity is called “Dancing to the Oldies,” which involves seniors putting on some comfortable workout attire and moving to a Richard Simmons video.

Woodward said her idea came about because attendees are constantly dancing to music she or they play throughout the day in the senior activity center. This month’s rendition of “Dancing with the Oldies” will be the second iteration with the activity taking place on the final Friday of each month.

On Wednesday, April 5, the senior center will load individuals into its van and drive to the Dallas Arboretum for the annual Senior Expo. The event begins at 10 a.m. and concludes at 1 p.m. and features informational booths from healthcare providers and other senior-related organizations.

Woodward said attendees of the trip also receive a free ticket to the Dallas Arboretum, so they can explore the various gardens while they learn about Medicare benefits.

The second trip of the month takes place Monday, April 10, when the van will transport seniors to the Firewheel Shopping Center to see a movie at 1:30 p.m. The movie has yet to be selected yet, said Woodward, adding that individuals are also welcome to drive themselves to the screening.

At 2 p.m. Thursday, April 27, the final trip will allow seniors to see the Senior Follies in Garland. Woodward said the show consists of a group performing various skits or dancing numbers for an audience.

