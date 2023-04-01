Subscribe
Sachse knocks off Duncanville, advances to regional tournament

Apr 1, 2023 | Sports

Sachse survived Friday night over Duncanville, advancing to the regional tournament.

For the second game in a row, the Mustangs won 1-0 to advance further in the playoffs. The game was deadlocked for the majority of the action before a Duncanville goal was disallowed with just over eight minutes to play.

Just a couple of minutes later, Tanner Tea broke through for the Mustangs, winning the header off of a corner kick and securing the Sachse victory.

They now travel to Round Rock for the regional semifinals, where Sachse will play Cypress Woods on Friday, April 7. If the Mustangs win, they’ll play in the regional finals the following day with the chance to advance to state.

