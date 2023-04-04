Council recognize staff, residents raise concerns about issues near Vicksburg Drive

A couple of residents raised numerous concerns they have at properties located on Vicksburg Drive, calling on the city to do more to address long-standing issues.

Among the concerns cited by residents were an inability to place fencing in the ground, a sizable ditch posing a safety risk and increased mosquito breeding chances because of pooling water after rain. Travis Yates, a resident said he has signed up to speak at the next 12 meetings after his comments at the Monday, April 3, meeting.

Other residents said they do not plan on going away, referring to the city’s proposed fix as “a temporary solution.”

Because the issue was not on the agenda, state law prohibits councilmembers from taking any action although they can place it on a future agenda.

In other business, staff announced the grand opening for J.K. Sachse Park — the city’s first in Collin County — May 13, approved a $300,675 budget amendment and directed staff to proceed with changes to the city’s mission statement.

For the full story, see the April 13 issue of The Sachse News.