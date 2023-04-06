Subscribe
Students rack up honors at livestock show

Apr 6, 2023

Sachse FFA students had a busy week taking home numerous awards during the 79th annual Garland ISD Livestock Show and Sale.

The show began Wednesday, March 29, and concluded Saturday, April 1, with a sale order for eligible animals. Throughout the three days of animal showcases, Sachse students took home over 25 honors between the senior members in high school and those in elementary and junior high schools.

Aside from the winners, Nicole Harper-Hohenberger, Sachse High School FFA advisor, said all students showed well.

“There are many other SHS FFA members who did well and as always our members were complimented by everyone involved on how hard they work and the great character they have,” Harper-Hohenberger said. “Mrs. H and Mr. Browne could not be more proud of our students and program.”

During the sheep show Wednesday, March 29, Cassy McEntee was named the premier sheep exhibitor. She was also named champion for sheep showmanship, champion and reserve champion for the breeding sheep show and champion for the market lamb show.

Junior FFA member Gabe Swallow was named champion in the goat showmanship competition March 29. He was named the premier exhibitor for goats and showed the champion breeding goat. Samera Lane received honors as the reserve premier exhibitor for goats and showed the reserve champion breeding goat. McKenna Bailey was named reserve champion for the goat showmanship competition.

Rabbits, chickens and pigs were shown Thursday, March 30. Bailey Browne showed the grand champion rabbit in addition to being named champion of the rabbit showmanship competition. 

Bailey also showed the reserve champion entry in the fryer division of the chicken show. Gabe was named reserve champion in the chicken showmanship competition and showed the grand champion chicken in the broiler division. Cassy was named champion of the hog showmanship competition. During the beef showmanship competition Friday, March 31, she was also named champion while Maddie Littrell took home reserve champion honors.

For the overall show, Cassy was named supreme premier exhibitor and Gabe was named reserve supreme premier exhibitor. Gabe also was named reserve champion of the skill-a-thon.

Other students who participated and did well were Conner Bailey, Paige Johnson, Matthew Conyers, Breanna Bentley, Ashlyn Youngman, Asher Saenz, Dylon Meador, Jasmin Munoz, Brooklyn White, Adan Guerrero, Scott White, Breanna Martinez and Jacqueline Munoz.

For more stories, such as this, subscribe to The Sachse News.

