Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe

Trustees receive summer reading update

by | Apr 6, 2023 | Latest

Garland trustees considered a mostly digital summer reading program that could improve the number of books students have access too.

The preliminary 2023 summer reading program for Garland ISD was presented as an information item during the Tuesday, March 28, meeting. The district first began a summer reading program in 2013, and it has grown to include an online component and partnerships with local libraries.

Executive Director of Teaching and Learning Development Melissa Hill said the initial iteration involved five student-selected books that were sent home along with discussion materials to help parents and students talk about what was read and early literacy skills. A 2019 study conducted by the district revealed that 84% of families completed all five books over the course of the summer.

“Our ultimate goal is getting students exposed to books in the summer to help mitigate that ‘summer slide,’” Hill said. “It is especially important in our pre-K through second grade students who are just getting exposure to how to read.”

In addition to English, books were available in Spanish and Vietnamese, the other two official languages of Dallas County. Since, the district has looked for ways to expand the program online to help boost accountability and accessibility of reading materials, notably students with learning or intellectual disabilities.

“We felt like as a district it gave us accountability on usage and how students were reading and what students were reading,” Hill said. “It’s an accessible platform which means it is designed for students that might have visual or auditory disabilities.”

In 2022, Garland ISD adopted a board game theme for its summer reading program by sending home paper boards and reading logs. It also used its myON platform to help log how much time students spent reading and how many books they explored. Prizes were distributed to campuses with the most participation and top readers by grade band. Schools also developed their own incentive programs, Hill said, adding that at least 500 minutes, a little over eight hours, of reading had to be completed to win.

Last year, district data demonstrated that 576,000 minutes were read over the summer with the myON platform with 57,400 books started and 24,900 completed.

For the full story, see the April 6 issue of The Sachse News.

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

Run for Our Heroes April 22

Run for Our Heroes April 22

Apr 7, 2023 |

An annual spring staple dedicated to remembering veterans and first responders is returning for the 12th year. The 1LT Robert F. Welch III Run for Our Heroes was created as an effort to help his widow Becky Welch honor and remember the life of her husband who was...

read more
Leisure services coordinator planning special events

Leisure services coordinator planning special events

Apr 7, 2023 |

Only three months into the job, Sachse’s new leisure services coordinator is through her first special city event and focusing on the next coming in July. Jordan Beaulieu, leisure services coordinator, is working in a role she has a passion for: coordinating events...

read more
Students rack up honors at livestock show

Students rack up honors at livestock show

Apr 6, 2023 |

Sachse FFA students had a busy week taking home numerous awards during the 79th annual Garland ISD Livestock Show and Sale. The show began Wednesday, March 29, and concluded Saturday, April 1, with a sale order for eligible animals. Throughout the three days of animal...

read more
Garland ISD facing higher election bill

Garland ISD facing higher election bill

Mar 31, 2023 |

The implementation of vote centers and new equipment has sent the price of Dallas County elections soaring for local entities such as Garland ISD. When approving the call for the May 6 election that will include two trustee races and a $1.2 billion bond package, Board...

read more
Reader’s Choice Awards – 2023

Reader’s Choice Awards – 2023

Mar 30, 2023 |

After months of hard work — voting, reviewing ballots and tallying results — the 2023 Best of results are in!  This special section is one of my favorites because it is a celebration of local businesses and individuals who have been recognized by citizens for the hard...

read more
Senior center planning three trips in April

Senior center planning three trips in April

Mar 30, 2023 |

As the weather warms up this spring, attendees of the Laurie Schwenk Senior Activity Center can expect an outdoor trip — and a couple other indoor ones — when the calendar turns to April. Robin Woodward, the senior center manager, said the trips and several other...

read more
Area churches sticking with UMC

Area churches sticking with UMC

Mar 30, 2023 |

Earlier this month, delegates from several churches within the North Texas Conference of the United Methodist Church formalized a disaffiliation.  While some churches elected to leave for the Global Methodist Church or go independent, they were able to take their...

read more
Council discusses rental inspection program

Council discusses rental inspection program

Mar 30, 2023 |

The specifics of a potential rental program were debated by Sachse City Council as other cities in the area look to impose restrictions of their own on certain rental properties. Nearby comparator cities Garland, Rowlett and Richardson all have a rental inspection...

read more
Voters must register by April 6 for May elections

Voters must register by April 6 for May elections

Mar 25, 2023 |

With a bond, school district trustee positions and a council election in May, Sachse residents who intend to cast their ballot in the May 6 elections need to ensure they have registered to vote by Thursday, April 6. Voters will have the chance to elect city council...

read more
Order photos
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Order photos
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe