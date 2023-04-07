Leisure services coordinator planning special events

Only three months into the job, Sachse’s new leisure services coordinator is through her first special city event and focusing on the next coming in July.

Jordan Beaulieu, leisure services coordinator, is working in a role she has a passion for: coordinating events and activities for city residents. She started the job Jan. 3 and is enjoying the small-town charm Sachse has to offer.

“When I was looking for open positions in the North Texas area, I found that I really liked Sachse,” Beaulieu said. “I saw all the pictures and I thought it was a quaint town, the recreation center was just built and the parks were really nice. I thought it was a really great place and everyone was nice throughout the whole process.”

Growing up in Connecticut, Beaulieu said her first real job was working in a parks and recreation department in East Hartford in high school. After graduating, she moved to nearby Wylie before ultimately moving again to take a job in a senior center in Lubbock.

In addition to planning special events in the city, Beaulieu said she also assists in managing the Facebook page for the Sachse Parks and Recreation Department. In her role, one of her favorite things to do is plan events that she knows will help bring the community together.

“It’s so fun offering events that are open to the whole community,” Beaulieu said. “I love the daddy-daughter dance because lots of dads don’t get involved in stuff sometimes and we offer this activity where the girls get to dance with their dads. It’s things I haven’t done before.”

In Lubbock, she supervised exclusively seniors but is enjoying the ability to plan events for the whole community, not just a segment of the population.

“I love doing something for the whole community, not just one specific demographic,” Beaulieu said.

Looking ahead, she added that she is exploring potential additions to the city’s event calendar although specifics are not finalized yet. As part of Beaulieu’s research, she has spent time looking online and attending events to understand what is popular and could work in Sachse.

“We have a bunch of parks and recreation accounts where people throw out ideas,” Beaulieu said. “We see those activities and wonder how they would work for our community and what we could do like them, but differently, so we aren’t copying their activity.”

For the full story, see the April 6 issue of The Sachse News.