Sachse’s defense shuts down Cypress Woods in regional semifinals

The Sachse Mustangs will keep dancing, as they won their regional semifinal match Friday afternoon in Round Rock.

Axel Gomez’s early goal was the difference, as Sachse held on to beat Cypress Woods 1-0. The Mustangs scored after forcing an early turnover, leaving Gomez 1-on-1 against the goalkeeper.

Sachse Mustangs soccer update:

1H | Sachse 1, Cy Woods 0



Goal! Axel Gomez scores with 33:13 remaining in the first half, capitalizing off of the Cy Woods turnover. pic.twitter.com/xcXiE0NKvI — The Sachse News (@TheSachseNews) April 7, 2023

From there, it was the Sachse defense that held down the fort, doing a great job of thwarting all Cypress Woods’ attacking chances. Joshua Weston had to make just a few saves in the game, as the Mustangs have yet to concede a goal in the postseason.

The Mustangs have to turn around quickly, as they play the winner of Naaman Forest and The Woodlands tomorrow at 1 p.m. If Naaman Forest were to win, it will be an all District 9-6A finals in the regional championship. The Rangers won both encounters earlier in the season.

For the full story, subscribe here.

For more sports pictures, see here.