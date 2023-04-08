Sachse win the Region 2-6A championship with 2-1 victory

The Sachse Mustangs conceded their first goal of the playoffs but still did enough to punch their ticket to state.

The Mustangs held off The Woodlands in Round Rock, winning the Region 2-6A championship 2-1. Cooper Tea opened the scoring for the Mustangs in the first half. Tanner Tea capitalized on a misplay from The Woodlands’ defensive player, finding his brother for the goal.

Goal! A misplay from The Woodlands’ defense leaves Tanner and Cooper Tea through on goal. Cooper finds the back of the net with 22 minutes left in the first half. pic.twitter.com/AO6sACwqUK — The Sachse News (@TheSachseNews) April 8, 2023

While the Highlanders had plenty of possession in the game, it was Sachse again who struck against the run of play for their second of the game. Roberto Diaz scored off of a long throw-in early in the second half, doubling their advantage.

Goal! Roberto Diaz scores off a long header with 38 minutes remaining in the game to double the Mustangs advantage. pic.twitter.com/cQ53rO6EQA — The Sachse News (@TheSachseNews) April 8, 2023

The Mustangs then went into full defensive mode, with The Woodlands bringing all-out pressure to try and find an equalizer. Sachse conceded once late, but it was enough to hold on and advance into the state semifinals.

Sachse advances to the state tournament next Friday, April 14 in Georgetown. If the Mustangs win, they’ll compete in the state championship the following day.

