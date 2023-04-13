Subscribe
Community Center hosting May pickleball tournament

by | Apr 13, 2023 | Latest

After a successful event last spring, the Parks and Recreation staff in Sachse are hosting their second iteration of a pickleball tournament for the community.

The tournament is scheduled for Saturday, May 6, at the community center gymnasium and will have two divisions for individuals ages 18-55 and 55 and older. The first division will play from 8:30 to 10 a.m. while the second starts at 10:15 and lasts until 11:45 a.m. 

Recreation Supervisor Mary Schmidt said within the age groups, there will be competition’s for men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles. In the event of age group overlap, staff can approve an exemption, she added.

The tournament is open not only to Sachse residents but also to those from surrounding communities, said Schmidt. Registration must be completed in person at the community center although only one team member is required to sign up.

Throughout the week, several people come in to play pickleball during open gym or free play times at the community center, said Leisure Services Coordinator Jordan Beaulieu. During those times, non-competitive games can be played, but the tournament allows individuals to showcase their skills in a more competition-oriented environment.

“During open play pickleball players do face off against one another but it is all for fun and to practice their skills,” Beaulieu said. “Offering a tournament to win prizes gives them an opportunity to participate in fun and friendly competition and to show off their skills in a competitive fashion.”

Additionally, there are several options for pickleball programming throughout the year for those not looking for a competitive arena to play pickleball. Individuals 16 years old and older can participate in a skills and drills class at 8 a.m. the second Saturday of each month. Staff is also planning a kids pickleball clinic for children ages 10-16 on Mondays in July. Beaulieu said more information can be found in the Parks and Recreation Department’s Guide to Fun on the city website.

Because of limited space, individuals are encouraged to sign up as quickly as possible at the community center. Registration closes Tuesday, April 25.

For the full story, see the April 13 issue of The Sachse News.

