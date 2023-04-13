Subscribe
Residents raise concerns about areas behind Vicksburg Drive

by | Apr 13, 2023 | Latest

A couple of residents raised numerous concerns they have at properties located on Vicksburg Drive, calling on the city to do more to address long-standing issues.

The residents appeared during the public comment portion of the Monday, April 3, Sachse City Council meeting to highlight safety and security concerns they have in areas behind their property. Among the concerns cited by residents were an inability to place fencing in the ground, a sizable ditch posing a safety risk and increased mosquito breeding chances because of pooling water after rain. 

“Some of these backyards are completely open allowing anybody to walk into the backyard,” said Travis Yates, a resident with property on Vicksburg Drive. “Especially when it’s wet, it’s very easy to slip and fall into this ditch; I’ve almost done it myself while trying to mow my backyard.”

He continued, adding that he and his neighbors have incurred property damage as a result of water flooding backyards and they are unable to utilize all their property because of the pooling water. Yates also asked councilmembers if property owners or the city would be liable in the event someone fell into the ditch and was injured.

“There’s 30 feet we don’t have access to,” Yates said. “We can’t build on it, level it off or fill it in, it’s just gone.”

Kayla Giasson, another Vicksburg Drive resident, reiterated Yates’ concerns, calling the city’s proposed solution a “temporary fix” while also removing fencing and trees in the area to address drainage issues.

She added that her largest concern is the safety for both children and pets because of the inability to stick fencing in the ground. Five years ago, Giasson said she had a dog snatched from her yard by a coyote because of the fencing issue.

“Without proper 8-foot fencing, I cannot let my dogs into my backyard safely,” Giasson said. “Option A seems off the table and is set up to fail, which they should have known based on countless meetings with multiple neighbors where we have addressed these issues. The option that makes the most sense is to place an underground storm drain within the 20-foot utility easement.”

Speaking after the meeting, Yates said he plans to appear at the next 12 council meetings. Because the issue was brought up during public comment, council cannot take action, but it could place the item on a future agenda for consideration.

For the full story, see the April 13 issue of The Sachse News.

