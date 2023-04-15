Subscribe
Lady Mustangs win district title, boys place fourth

by | Apr 15, 2023 | Sports

It was a successful district championship meet for the Sachse Mustangs, with the girls taking home hardware.

Competing in the 9-6A championship at Williams Stadium in Garland last Wednesday and Thursday, the Lady Mustangs placed first overall out of nine district teams with 155.5 points. They narrowly edged out Wylie (151 points) for the title, while Wylie East (95.5 points) placed third.

The Mustangs also finished fourth in the boys district title race, with a team score of 82.5 points. They trailed only Wylie East (96.16 points), Naaman Forest (105 points) and Wylie (172 points) for the district title.

The top four competitors in each event will advance to the area championship, where they will compete at Wylie ISD Stadium on Thursday, April 20.

Individual district champions for the Lady Mustangs include Hannah Lowe (three district titles), Favor Anyanwu (two district titles), Ally Cheek and the girls 4×100 relay team. Lowe set a personal record in the long jump (18-02.75) to win district, along with placing first in the 100 and 200-meter sprints. She also qualified for area in the triple jump, placing second.

Cheek won the pole vault event by a foot over her next-best competitor, while also qualifying in the high jump, placing third.

Anyanwu dominated the discus and shot put for district titles, winning both events by at least four feet in distance. She’s hoping to defend her state title in the shot put this season.

For the boys team, Grayson King, Courtlin Scott and the boys 4×200 relay team finished as runners-up as the top finishers. King set a personal record in the high jump (6-04) to finish just behind Wylie’s Chris Lewis (6-06), while Scott set a personal record in the 100 (10.73), placing just behind Lakeview Centennial’s Savion Hunter (10.62).

