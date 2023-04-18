Subscribe
Council receives updates on Evolve Biologics, city policies manual

by | Apr 18, 2023 | Latest

Sachse councilmembers learned the Evolve Biologics development should be close to “substantial completion” by the end of 2024.

Mark Krause, senior vice president for operations with Evolve Biologics, said construction on the over $200 million facility remains ongoing with roof installation being complete in the fall. Once built, the facility will have a capacity to process 1 million liters of plasma using its proprietary technology and create around 300 jobs in the city.

Additionally, City Manager Gina Nash presented updates to the city’s employee policies and procedures manual to reflect several changes to tuition reimbursement, compensable travel time, leave and vacation policy and observed holidays. One major change would be operating leave policies on a calendar year basis, similar to other benefits, as opposed to the current fiscal year model, she said.

The changes come as the city identifies ways to make it an “employer of choice” in the area, said Nash, adding that it should also help with employee retention efforts. Several councilmembers requested the cost of the items that were not listed in the presentation, but they voted to approve the changes anyway.

Mayor Jeff Bickerstaff characterized the approval as “approving the policy changes” with the ability to make a funding determination during the budget process.

0 Comments

