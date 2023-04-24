Early voting underway

Subscribe
Voters began heading to polling places today for early voting in the upcoming May elections.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 24, through Saturday, April 29, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 1-2, voters can cast early voting ballots in the Saturday, May 6 election. Dallas County voters will be able to vote early from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through April 29. There will be early voting from 12-6 p.m. April 30. The last two days of early voting will be from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. May 1-2.

Registered voters in Collin and Dallas counties are able to vote at any polling place within their respective boundaries. The nearest Dallas County early voting location is Sachse City Hall, which is located at 3815 Sachse Road. Collin County voters can head to Collin College’s Wylie Campus, located at 391 Country Club Road, the Wylie Senior Recreation Center, located at 800 Thomas Street or the Michael J. Felix Community Center in Sachse, which is located at 3815 Sachse Road.

In Sachse, Dallas County voters will cast ballots for two city council places, two Garland ISD trustees and a $1.2 billion bond package. Collin County residents will vote for the two council places and three Collin College trustees.

Place 3 incumbent Frank Millsap is running unopposed in his re-election bid while Place 4 incumbent Chance Lindsey will face off against Sachse Economic Development Corporation board member Richard Chandler.

Millsap was first elected in November 2020 and Lindsey first won his seat in a February 2020 special election.

In the Garland ISD race, two places will be on the ballot: place 4 and place 5. Both races are competitive with two candidates vying for each.

Place 4 incumbent Daphne Stanley faces challenger Jed Reed in her re-election campaign. Stanley was first elected in May 2020 while Reed, a former teacher and administrator, also served four-and-a-half years on the board starting in 2016.

Place 5 pits incumbent Jamie Miller, first elected in May 2018, against Kristina Sterling, who lists herself as a professor on her application.

The bond package is broken into three propositions that will impact all district facilities. It will also construct seven multi-program activity centers at each of the district’s high schools and provide a technology refresh for students and staff if Propositions B and C are approved.

Place 1 on the Collin County Board of Trustees pits Fred Moses against Megan Wallace. Moses is the president of his company, Telecom Electric Supply, LLC, and currently serves on the board and is seeking another term. Wallace lists herself as a student on her candidate application.

The race for Place 2 pits incumbent Jay Saad against two challengers: Scott Coleman and Philip Timmons. Saad, who lists himself as retired but worked for over 35 years in healthcare, is seeking another board term. Coleman lists himself as an educator while Timmons said he was a professor on his candidate application.

Place 3 pits incumbent Stacey Donald, a professor, against two other candidates: Cathie Alexander and Joe Minissale. Alexander listed herself as a retired professor while Minissale works as a hospital president.

All three positions are elected to a six-year term.

To see a full list of Collin County polling places, visit its dedicated web page. Dallas County voting locations are available on its elections website.

