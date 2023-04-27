Subscribe
Sachse Mustangs 2023 football schedule

by | Apr 27, 2023 | Sports

The 2023 football season is just around the corner, with the Sachse Mustangs ramping up their work during the spring for the upcoming season.

Sachse’s goal is to get off to a better start than it did last season. Losing four of their opening five games last season put the Mustangs on the back foot, but the team won three of their final four games to right the ship and make the playoffs.

The team found a rhythm with first-year starting quarterback Brenden George being put in the lineup late in the year, and with Kaliq Lockett returning at receiver. With a strong defensive front returning as well, Sachse hopes it can reach the playoffs once again and play with some of the top teams in the area.

Sachse High School football schedule

Friday, August 25 @ Coppell High School, 7 p.m., Buddy Echols Stadium

Friday, September 1 @ Prosper High School, 7 p.m., Children’s Health Stadium

Thursday, September 7 @ Lakeview Centennial High School, 7 p.m., HBJ Stadium

Friday, September 15 vs. Rowlett High School, 7 p.m., HBJ Stadium

Friday, September 22 @ Wylie East High School, 7 p.m., Wylie ISD Stadium

Thursday, September 28 @ Naaman Forest High School, 7 p.m., HBJ Stadium

Friday, October 6 BYE WEEK

Thursday, October 12 @ Garland High School, 7 p.m., Williams Stadium

Friday, October 20 vs. South Garland High School, 7 p.m., HBJ Stadium

Friday, October 27 @ Wylie High School, 7 p.m., Wylie ISD Stadium

Friday, November 3 @ North Garland High School, 7 p.m., HBJ Stadium

