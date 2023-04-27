Trustees receive TAPR

As part of the annual accountability rating process, the Texas Education Agency releases the Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR).

Deputy Superintendent Kim Spicer presented the results, which are graded on a 200 percentage point scale, during the Monday, April 17, meeting.

In the most recent TEA Accountability Ratings, the district received a 96, or A rating, which is the highest possible score. All campuses in the district also received an A rating and received at least one distinction, said Spicer.

The TEA will also present a series of ‘what-if” scores based on the latest TEA Accountability Ratings in May although district employees have not been informed of how they will be evaluated beyond this year.

“They’re going to run all these scores through metrics they haven’t shared with us yet and publish preliminary ‘what if’ grades based on last year’s data,” Spicer said. “We’ll receive a final accountability manual, theoretically, in August, and then in September, should have new accountability grades.”

Regardless of how the district is rated, the district will remain committed to creating lifelong learners and improving students’ performance.

Across all grade levels and subjects, 89% of Wylie ISD students scored an approaches grade level, 71% scored meets grade level and 44% scored a masters grade level. The district paced Region 10 districts and the state with the region having 75% at approaches grade level, 50% at meets grade level and 25% masters grade level compared to 74% at approaches, 48% at meets grade level and 23% at masters grade level statewide.

In English language arts and reading, 89% scored approaches grade level, 73% at meets grade level and 44% at masters grade level. There were 75% at approaches, 54% at meets and 27% at masters for Region 10 and 75%, 53% and 25% at the state level.

In mathematics, 90% scored approaches, 68% scored meets and 42% scored masters in Wylie ISD compared to 74% at approaches, 45% at meets grade level and 23% at masters grade level in Region 10 and 72%, 42% and 20% across the state. Science scores saw 90% of students receive approaches, 72% score meets and 45% score masters in the district. Region 10 had 76%, 49% and 23% in science while the statewide scores were 76%, 47% and 21%.

The final category, social studies, saw 89% of students score approaches grade level, 68% score meets and 50% score masters. In Region 10, 76% were approaches, 51% were meets and 32% were masters while 75% were approaches, 50% were meets and 30% were masters across the state.

The TAPR also tracks the percentage of students assessed, which was 99% across the district, region and state levels. The district’s latest career, college and military readiness score compiled for the 2020-21 school year was 79.1% compared to 65.3% in Region 10 and 65.2% statewide.

For the full story, see the April 27 issue of The Sachse News.