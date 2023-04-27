Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe

Trustees receive TAPR

by | Apr 27, 2023 | Latest

As part of the annual accountability rating process, the Texas Education Agency releases the Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR).

Deputy Superintendent Kim Spicer presented the results, which are graded on a 200 percentage point scale, during the Monday, April 17, meeting. 

In the most recent TEA Accountability Ratings, the district received a 96, or A rating, which is the highest possible score. All campuses in the district also received an A rating and received at least one distinction, said Spicer.

The TEA will also present a series of ‘what-if” scores based on the latest TEA Accountability Ratings in May although district employees have not been informed of how they will be evaluated beyond this year.

“They’re going to run all these scores through metrics they haven’t shared with us yet and publish preliminary ‘what if’ grades based on last year’s data,” Spicer said. “We’ll receive a final accountability manual, theoretically, in August, and then in September, should have new accountability grades.”

Regardless of how the district is rated, the district will remain committed to creating lifelong learners and improving students’ performance.

Across all grade levels and subjects, 89% of Wylie ISD students scored an approaches grade level, 71% scored meets grade level and 44% scored a masters grade level. The district paced Region 10 districts and the state with the region having 75% at approaches grade level, 50% at meets grade level and 25% masters grade level compared to 74% at approaches, 48% at meets grade level and 23% at masters grade level statewide.

In English language arts and reading, 89% scored approaches grade level, 73% at meets grade level and 44% at masters grade level. There were 75% at approaches, 54% at meets and 27% at masters for Region 10 and 75%, 53% and 25% at the state level.

In mathematics, 90% scored approaches, 68% scored meets and 42% scored masters in Wylie ISD compared to 74% at approaches, 45% at meets grade level and 23% at masters grade level in Region 10 and 72%, 42% and 20% across the state. Science scores saw 90% of students receive approaches, 72% score meets and 45% score masters in the district. Region 10 had 76%, 49% and 23% in science while the statewide scores were 76%, 47% and 21%.

The final category, social studies, saw 89% of students score approaches grade level, 68% score meets and 50% score masters. In Region 10, 76% were approaches, 51% were meets and 32% were masters while 75% were approaches, 50% were meets and 30% were masters across the state.

The TAPR also tracks the percentage of students assessed, which was 99% across the district, region and state levels. The district’s latest career, college and military readiness score compiled for the 2020-21 school year was 79.1% compared to 65.3% in Region 10 and 65.2% statewide.

For the full story, see the April 27 issue of The Sachse News.

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

Evolve Biologics provides update

Evolve Biologics provides update

Apr 27, 2023 |

Sachse councilmembers learned the Evolve Biologics development continues to progress following a November 2021 groundbreaking with proposed “substantial completion” by the end of 2024. Mark Krause, senior vice president for operations with Evolve Biologics, said...

read more
Early voting underway

Early voting underway

Apr 24, 2023 |

Voters began heading to polling places today for early voting in the upcoming May elections. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 24, through Saturday, April 29, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 1-2, voters can cast early voting ballots in the Saturday, May 6 election. Dallas...

read more
Local scouts complete bronze award

Local scouts complete bronze award

Apr 21, 2023 |

A project with personal meaning evolved into a pathway to completing the prestigious bronze award for a troop of local Girl Scouts. Following the recent delivery of over 100 pillows to mastectomy patients with breast cancer, Murphy-based Girl Scout Troop 8061...

read more
Free police program designed to aid select residents

Free police program designed to aid select residents

Apr 21, 2023 |

The Sachse Police Department has been offering a program to assist community members in need of special assistance for around five years through the Take Me Home Program. Offered free of charge to residents, the program provides a platform to let local law enforcement...

read more
Drainage solutions sought

Drainage solutions sought

Apr 20, 2023 |

Citing safety concerns and property damage, some residents along Vicksburg Drive are calling on the city to implement a long-term solution they are happy with.  Travis Yates, a resident on Vicksburg Drive, and Kayla Giasson, another resident on the street, spoke...

read more
SHS teacher named Secondary Teacher of the Year

SHS teacher named Secondary Teacher of the Year

Apr 20, 2023 |

A district-level award designed to recognize outstanding secondary teachers in Garland ISD was bestowed to a Sachse High School English teacher in his second career. Nestled into the high school’s English wing, freshly adorned with “Romeo and Juliet” artwork, a...

read more
Collin County remains among fastest growing

Collin County remains among fastest growing

Apr 14, 2023 |

Texas continues to experience a population boom, especially in Collin County, which was among the top 10 counties for largest growth. The U.S. Census Bureau released its Vintage 2022 data estimates for counties in a March 30 news release that also showed Collin County...

read more
Counties receive grants to fight homelessness

Counties receive grants to fight homelessness

Apr 14, 2023 |

A recently announced $2.8 billion package of annual funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will see the All Neighbors Coalition receive a 20% increase compared to last year. The All Neighbors Coalition, a collection of 130 nonprofit...

read more
Order photos
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Order photos
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe