Mustangs work to fill holes in spring practices

May 2, 2023 | Sports

The Sachse Mustangs have hit the ground running for the 2023 season, aiming to get back into the postseason again.

While the team did make the playoffs, the hope is to get off to a better start than their 1-4 start last season. With an experienced defense and answers on the offensive side of the ball, the energy was high for Sachse during the first week of practice.

“I love the excitement and energy of spring ball,” Behrens said. “The excitement and play have been really good. Everyone knows what they’re trying to get out of it and I think we have a chance to be pretty good up front. I think the kids understand what we want to do and we’re trying to get better every day.”

The Mustangs return several players on the defensive line and at linebacker with varsity experience, led by senior defensive end Cheta Ofili. Coming off a busy offseason, Ofili committed to Texas Tech University after a standout junior year. With him leading the charge, the Mustangs are confident with having one of the best defensive lines in District 9-6A.

“Defensively, we like some of the options on our team,” Behrens said. “We’re big, physical and our front seven has a lot of experience. We’re still working out our secondary, but our goal for spring is to get better at our base defense and have that down. From there, we’ll continue to add stuff.”

The defense forced a lot of pressure and multiple interceptions during some spring practice early in the week. Offensively, the Mustangs turned around their season in 2022 with the inclusion of starting quarterback Brenden George in the fold. He accounted for over 1,500 yards and 16 touchdowns in his junior year and has hit the ground running with the return of his top receiver, rising junior Kaliq Lockett, with several completions in the spring.

