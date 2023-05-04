Subscribe
Ceremony welcomes newest fire engine

Sachse Fire-Rescue added a new engine to its vehicle fleet to give it the capability to help respond to incidents in the northern part of the city.

Stationed at Station No. 2, the new engine will help provide more coverage while a ceremony Tuesday, April 25, allowed the department to welcome the public to the truck’s official commissioning.

Dating back to an era when fire apparatuses were horse-drawn, the push-in connects modern firefighters whose equipment can move in reverse with those who came before. Because original fire equipment relied on teams of horses, firefighters would unhitch the carriage and manually push in the apparatus to return it to a fire station.

The tradition has continued as a way for Sachse Fire-Rescue to engage its local community. Capitalizing on a supply of eager workers, Fire Chief Martin Wade and Sachse Fire-Rescue helped hose down the truck with soap and water.

Some lucky children even got to take a hose and spray down the shiny doors of the new fire engine.

Mayor Jeff Bickerstaff said the event was a way to recognize the commitment of Sachse’s fire personnel.

“We think about all the public servants in this city,” Bickerstaff said. “We could not do it without them and their work.”

The ceremony was also a major milestone for the city as Wade and Deputy Chief of Operations Lee Richardson publicly welcomed the truck into active duty. Using his radio to contact the city’s dispatchers, the truck was formally listed as operational at Station No. 2 April 25.

“This truck we’re about to push in is a big deal,” Bickerstaff said. “I cannot tell you how thankful the whole council and I are for this monumental day.”

Wade said the truck will cover northern areas of the city primarily, but it is also the primary fire response apparatus if the department’s other engine is required to respond to another call. The department is also expecting to welcome a new brush truck to its fleet, which would be the third addition to the department within a 12-month period.

Additionally, this is the first push-in ceremony Wade has been a part of as chief of the department.

“Fire engines are icons throughout each community, and when seen give a community a sense of safety, pride and often enjoyment for kiddos,” Wade said. “It is important that the community is involved with their fire department and push-in ceremonies are an excellent way to get people together.”

In addition to the anticipated brush truck and second fire engine, Sachse Fire-Rescue added an old military vehicle that is going to be used in conjunction with the city’s volunteer Fire and Med Corps.

