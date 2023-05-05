Subscribe
Popular summer SPD camp filling up

May 5, 2023

A summer camp staple in Sachse is returning for its seventh year offering a week of fun for area third through eighth graders.

Cops and Campers is a free summer camp for selected children that allows them to interact with local school resource officers and law enforcement. Each year, the camp is organized by the Sachse Police Department’s Administrative Sergeant, who is also responsible for organizing other community activities.

Brent Merryman, the department’s administrative sergeant and eight-year veteran, is in his first year organizing the camp. He said the camp is a way to forge meaningful relationships between officers and local children.

“The children in our community are very important to the Sachse Police Department and this program was designed to create a positive atmosphere between law enforcement and young youths in our area,” Merryman said.

This year’s camp is divided into three, weeklong sessions from June 12-16, June 19-23 and July 10-14. Elementary school students will attend camp from 8 a.m. to noon each day with middle school students attending from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday.

For the longer middle school camp, individuals are required to bring their own sack lunch each day of the camp. All students are encouraged to bring their own water bottle with them each day as well.

Campers will also participate in a variety of activities throughout the week including a field trip, guest speakers from law enforcement and the fire department and different lessons designed to make them better community members. Merryman said there will be team building and other group activities for campers to enjoy.

“In addition to interacting with the police department, campers get the opportunity to hear from educational speakers to learn about fire safety, wildlife preservation and citizenship lessons,” Merryman said.

While the summer camp remains popular in the community, the school resource officers and volunteers can expect a good time too.

“Cops and Campers has become a summertime favorite for not only our children in and around Sachse, but also for the Sachse Police Department,” Merryman said. “This camp has become a great way for our School Resource Officers to bridge the gap between law enforcement and our youth.”

To sign up for a volunteer position or enroll a child in camp, visit cityofsachse.com/491/Cops-and-Campers.

Camp slots will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. If a child is given one of 40 spots in a camp, parents will be notified by email or phone call.

For the full story, see the May 4 issue of The Sachse News.

