Sachse loses game one at home

The Mustangs dropped game one of the bi-district playoff round at home Thursday night, losing 8-4 to North Forney.

The Falcons scored four runs in the top of the third inning to take the lead in the game, plus three more in the top of the seventh for insurance late with the Mustangs trying to battle back. Sachse opened the game with two runs in the bottom of the first, scoring on a walk and a wild pitch to have the early edge, but three hits, including a two-run double, flipped the game in the third.

Logan May took the loss on the rubber for the Mustangs, allowing five runs (four earned) over four innings of work. Blake Limberg also surrendered three runs over the final three innings.

Sachse hopes to even the series Friday night at North Forney.

