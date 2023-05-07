Subscribe
All three GISD bond items pass, councilmembers re-elected

by | May 7, 2023 | Latest

After several public presentations and lengthy discussions about what to include in a bond package, the fate of Garland ISD’s nearly $1.28 billion bond was decided by voters during the election Saturday, May 6.

Unofficial results are now in for both Collin and Dallas counties with all vote centers in each jurisdiction reporting. The unofficial results are required to be canvassed in the coming weeks to finalize the outcome of the May 6 election.

Dallas County voters in Sachse considered the nearly $1.28 billion bond package in three propositions. Proposition A, which totaled $1.1 billion, passed with 64.08% of ballots, 8,950 votes, for the item and 35.92% of ballots, 5,017 votes against. Proposition B, which is valued around $135.9 million, received 58.78% of ballots, 8,200 votes, for the item and 41.22% of ballots, 5,751 votes, against. Proposition C, which is valued around $40.6 million received 63.6% of ballots, 8,880 votes, for the item and 36.4% of ballots, 5,082 votes, against.

The passage of all three items will allow the district to issue the debt to complete included projects.

Dallas County Sachse voters also cast ballots in two trustee races for the Garland ISD board. Place 4 incumbent Daphne Stanley was re-elected receiving 60.06% of ballots, 7,638 votes, to defeat her challenger Jed Reed, who received 39.94% of ballots, 5,080 votes.

Place 5 incumbent Jamie Miller was also re-elected garnering 56.02% of ballots, 6,863 votes, to defeat challenger Kristina Sterling, who received 43.98% of ballots, 5,387 votes.

All Sachse residents cast ballots for two places on council. Place 3 incumbent Frank Millsap ran unopposed garnering 100% of ballots, 1,107 votes.

Place 4 was a competitive race pitting incumbent Chance Lindsey against Richard Chandler. Lindsey secured 67.18% of ballots, 821 votes, while Chandler received 32.82% of ballots, 401 votes.

Both Garland ISD trustees and Sachse councilmembers will serve three-year terms.

Additionally, Collin County residents voted for three places on the Collin College Board of Trustees.

Place 1 incumbent Fred Moses was narrowly defeated in his re-election bid by Megan Wallace. Moses received 31,896 votes, 49.93% of ballots, compared to Wallace’s 31,982, or 50.07% of ballots. Because Wallace cleared the 50% threshold, she will represent Place 1.

Place 2 appears to be headed to a runoff election with incumbent Jay Saad and challenger Scott Coleman advancing. Saad received 27,229 votes, 44.24% of ballots, while Coleman received 30,221, 49.1% of ballots. The final challenger Philip Timmons received 4,095 votes, 6.65% of ballots, and will not advance.

Similar to Place 2, the race for Place 3 appears headed for a runoff election as well. Incumbent Stacey Donald received 27,804 votes, 45% of ballots, challenger Cathie Alexander received 25,907 votes, 41.93% of ballots, and challenger Joe Minissale received 8,070 votes, 13.07% of ballots. Donald and Alexander will advance to a runoff because they are the top two vote-getters.

Collin College trustees are elected to six-year terms.

