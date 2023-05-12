Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe

City adds nearly $32.4 million in new taxable value, appraiser says

by | May 12, 2023 | Latest

Collin County property values once again are showing an increase, according to figures released by the county’s appraisal district.

The Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD) mailed the 2023 real property appraisal notices to property owners on April 15. Business personal property mailings are scheduled for mid-May.

According to Deputy Chief Appraiser Brian Swanson there are several factors for the value increases, most notably supply and demand.

“The number of people moving to Collin County in the last few years has done nothing but increase (demand) and has caused a shortage of property that is available to be purchased (supply),” Swanson said. “As the supply has decreased, the demand has increased, and the home prices have followed suit.”

He continued that the current employment climate is drawing more people migrating to Collin County for jobs, which has created more housing demand.

Property values in Collin County increased by 9.25% to $213.2 billion with $7.75 billion in new property added to the tax roll. The Collin College District had a total appraised value of $218.2 billion, a 9.2% increase from 2022.

CCAD reported the average market value of a Collin County home in 2023 was $580,900, compared to $510,605 in 2022.

In the Collin County portions of Sachse, property values were appraised at $1.51 billion, a nearly 9.6% increase from their 2022 totals. Of the increased property values, about $32.4 million came from new construction.

The average market value of a home in 2023 was $490,100 compared to $444,809 last year.

Wylie Independent School District had an 8.1% increase in taxable value to $10.28 billion from $9.51 billion. Of the increase, $353.5 million was in new construction. The average market value of a home within WISD came in at $459,700, compared to $412,960 in 2022.

Sachse residents who live in Collin County pay property taxes to the city, county, Wylie ISD and Collin College.

In the city of Wylie, CCAD data shows a 10.7% increase in taxable value, from $6.57 billion to $7.27 billion with $165.9 million in new construction. The average market value of a home in Wylie is $426,300. Last year’s figures showed the value of a home at $383,758.

Nearby Murphy has a total appraised value of $3.5 billion, an 8.7% increase compared to 2022, with around $9.9 million added through new construction. The average market value of a home in the city is $579,300 this year compared to $528,216 last year.

Property owners have until Monday, May 15, to file a tax protest. Residents can file online at efileprotest.collincad.org, by mail or by dropping off their form at the CCAD customer service counter.

Certified values will be sent to taxing entities by July 25, which will be used in determining the tax rates for the upcoming year.

To support local journalism and articles such as this, subscribe to The Sachse News.

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

WEHS students look forward to college experience

WEHS students look forward to college experience

May 11, 2023 |

With graduation approaching next month, Wylie East High School’s valedictorian and salutatorian are excited for their next steps in college and the different possibilities of experiences. Robert Price, the Class of 2023 valedictorian, and Troy Teggatz, the...

read more
No further plan for Vicksburg Drive says city

No further plan for Vicksburg Drive says city

May 11, 2023 |

Following a lengthy executive session, Sachse City Council reconvened into open session with no clear plan forward despite some councilmembers’ sympathies for drainage concerns at Vicksburg Drive. Council received legal advice on how to proceed forward with City...

read more
Two Cox Elementary students among Allen shooting victims

Two Cox Elementary students among Allen shooting victims

May 8, 2023 |

This article was updated at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, to include the identities of all victims along with additional fundraising websites. The impacts of the Saturday, May 6, shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets were felt in a local elementary school, whose two...

read more
All three GISD bond items pass, councilmembers re-elected

All three GISD bond items pass, councilmembers re-elected

May 7, 2023 |

After several public presentations and lengthy discussions about what to include in a bond package, the fate of Garland ISD’s nearly $1.28 billion bond was decided by voters during the election Saturday, May 6. Unofficial results are now in for both Collin and Dallas...

read more
Area food pantry announces facility expansion

Area food pantry announces facility expansion

May 5, 2023 |

During a recent fundraising event, Audrey Wallace announced big plans for the future of 5 Loaves Food Pantry, which serves Sachse and surrounding cities. Growth of the pantry’s Beacon of Hope ministry along with its other ministries on-site have necessitated the need...

read more
Popular summer SPD camp filling up

Popular summer SPD camp filling up

May 5, 2023 |

A summer camp staple in Sachse is returning for its seventh year offering a week of fun for area third through eighth graders. Cops and Campers is a free summer camp for selected children that allows them to interact with local school resource officers and law...

read more
Trustees discuss salary increases, budget impacts

Trustees discuss salary increases, budget impacts

May 4, 2023 |

Increasing pay for all district employees was the subject of a lengthy discussion among the Garland ISD Board of Trustees. The board considered several proposals during a special workshop session and during its regular meeting Tuesday, April 25. With numerous...

read more
Ceremony welcomes newest fire engine

Ceremony welcomes newest fire engine

May 4, 2023 |

Sachse Fire-Rescue added a new engine to its vehicle fleet to give it the capability to help respond to incidents in the northern part of the city. Stationed at Station No. 2, the new engine will help provide more coverage while a ceremony Tuesday, April 25, allowed...

read more
Chili cook-off for charity at Southfork May 13-14

Chili cook-off for charity at Southfork May 13-14

Apr 28, 2023 |

The 43rd annual chili cook-off for the Top of Texas pod of the Chili Appreciation Society International (CASI) — a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization — is headed to Parker in a partnership with Southfork Ranch. The nonprofit’s subchapter, Top of Texas pod, will hold two...

read more
Trustees receive TAPR

Trustees receive TAPR

Apr 27, 2023 |

As part of the annual accountability rating process, the Texas Education Agency releases the Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR). Deputy Superintendent Kim Spicer presented the results, which are graded on a 200 percentage point scale, during the Monday, April...

read more
Order photos
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Order photos
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe