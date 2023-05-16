Subscribe
Council approves animal shelter price

by | May 16, 2023 | Latest

The start of construction on the city’s new animal shelter moved one step closer to beginning after Sachse councilmembers were informed of the final cost estimate.

Police Chief Bryan Sylvester presented the guaranteed maximum price estimate for the project of $4.99 million, just shy of the $5 million authorized by voters when they approved the 2021 bond package, during the Monday, May 15, council meeting. Execution of the price will be finalized during the June 5 meeting with an expected groundbreaking ceremony in July.

In other business, councilmembers considered three options for a rental inspection program in the city, extended operations for the community center and library and canvassed the results of the May 6 election.

For the rental inspection program, council debated doing nothing, having a registration only option for rental properties and a registration and inspection alternative. Ultimately, councilmembers decided that they preferred a registration option that would provide information about the property owner or management company and tenants along with requirements to enroll for non-residents.

Registrations would be completed on an annual basis and put the onus on property owners to maintain current information and provide an update if a change of ownership occurs.

Council also directed staff to proceed with options to expand the hours and staffing levels for both the community center and the library because of feedback from residents seeking more programs and time to access both facilities.

For the full story, see the May 25 issue.

