Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe

Memorial outside Cox Elementary commemorates victims

by | May 18, 2023 | Latest

A memorial dedicated to sisters Sofia Mendoza, 8, and her sister Daniela, 11, stands outside Cox Elementary School in Sachse as a stark reminder of the sobering reality around mass shootings: the lives lost.

The two girls were at Allen Premium Outlets Saturday, May 6, when Mauricio Garcia, 33, opened fire killing eight and wounding seven, including their mother Ilda, 35, who remains hospitalized. 

“Words cannot express the sadness we feel as we grieve the loss of our students,” said Superintendent David Vinson in a communication notifying parents about the siblings’ deaths. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims and all those affected by this senseless tragedy.”

On Wednesday, May 10, Wylie ISD students at Cox Elementary and across the district were encouraged to wear yellow because it was the girls’ favorite color. Along nearby stop signs, trees and lamp posts in the parking lot, yellow ribbons are tied to commemorate their lives.

Under the school’s main electronic sign, a cross, stuffed animals and several dolls sit after community members contributed them May 10. On the same sign, a yellow heart next to the words “Cox Strong” appears written out in yellow text. 

On Tuesday, May 9, students were able to visit with therapy dogs from the Lutheran Church Charities’ K-9 Comfort Dog Ministry to help process any negative emotions because of their schoolmates’ deaths. According to the ministry’s webpage, purebred golden retrievers are used because of their calming nature.

“Both children and adults like the calmness, warmth, to give them a hug, or just melt into their fur to process their grief,” said Debra Buran, director of communications and media relations for Lutheran Church Charities. “When visiting schools, we also spend time with teachers and staff who miss the children that have been lost during the tragedy.”

Sofia was described as funny and sassy while Daniela was known more for being reserved and thoughtful.

“Those who knew Daniela and Sofia best described both girls as sweet and kind and said that their personalities shined brightly,” a spokesperson from Wylie ISD said. “Sofia’s teachers say that being sassy and hilarious captured Sofia’s personality, while Daniela’s teachers described Daniela as quiet and thoughtful and that she loved math.”

In another official statement, Sachse Mayor Jeff Bickerstaff highlighted the support his community offers in tough times.

“Sachse is a community that unites around those who need our support,” Bickerstaff said. “We are here for the family, their friends, Wylie ISD, and our residents who are reeling from a great loss.”

Ilda’s sister has since set up a GoFundMe page that has raised over $265,000 as of Friday, May 12. Donations remain open at gofundme.com/f/kn5ne-medical-expenses.

Other victims from the events include Christian LaCour, 20, a security guard at Allen Premium Outlets from Nevada, Aishwarya Thatikonda, an engineer from India, Elio Cumana-Rivas, 32, and Cho Kyu Song, 37, Kang Shin Young, 35, and James, their 3-year-old son. The family’s 6-year-old son, William, survived.

Another GoFundMe page for William was also set up before it was closed after raising over $1.87 million.

Following the events, Allen Premium Outlets has announced on their website that they will remain closed until the funerals for the victims have been held. Some Dallas-Fort Worth area high schools also staged walkouts Thursday, May 11.

Wylie ISD Communications Coordinator confirmed some students participated in a short walkout at Wylie East High School.

On Tuesday, May 16, a community vigil and prayer was hosted at The Cross Church in Wylie for the Mendoza family.

For more stories such as this and to support local journalism, subscribe to The Sachse News.

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

Panel weighs in on fentanyl pandemic

Panel weighs in on fentanyl pandemic

May 18, 2023 |

In the Collin College Conference Center in Wylie, community members gathered on National Fentanyl Awareness Day Tuesday, May 9, to learn more about the impacts of the drug in their community. A panel discussion was hosted by the Wylie Police Department along with...

read more
Council approves animal shelter price

Council approves animal shelter price

May 16, 2023 |

The start of construction on the city’s new animal shelter moved one step closer to beginning after Sachse councilmembers were informed of the final cost estimate. Police Chief Bryan Sylvester presented the guaranteed maximum price estimate for the project of $4.99...

read more
WEHS students look forward to college experience

WEHS students look forward to college experience

May 11, 2023 |

With graduation approaching next month, Wylie East High School’s valedictorian and salutatorian are excited for their next steps in college and the different possibilities of experiences. Robert Price, the Class of 2023 valedictorian, and Troy Teggatz, the...

read more
No further plan for Vicksburg Drive says city

No further plan for Vicksburg Drive says city

May 11, 2023 |

Following a lengthy executive session, Sachse City Council reconvened into open session with no clear plan forward despite some councilmembers’ sympathies for drainage concerns at Vicksburg Drive. Council received legal advice on how to proceed forward with City...

read more
Two Cox Elementary students among Allen shooting victims

Two Cox Elementary students among Allen shooting victims

May 8, 2023 |

This article was updated at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, to include the identities of all victims along with additional fundraising websites. The impacts of the Saturday, May 6, shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets were felt in a local elementary school, whose two...

read more
All three GISD bond items pass, councilmembers re-elected

All three GISD bond items pass, councilmembers re-elected

May 7, 2023 |

After several public presentations and lengthy discussions about what to include in a bond package, the fate of Garland ISD’s nearly $1.28 billion bond was decided by voters during the election Saturday, May 6. Unofficial results are now in for both Collin and Dallas...

read more
Area food pantry announces facility expansion

Area food pantry announces facility expansion

May 5, 2023 |

During a recent fundraising event, Audrey Wallace announced big plans for the future of 5 Loaves Food Pantry, which serves Sachse and surrounding cities. Growth of the pantry’s Beacon of Hope ministry along with its other ministries on-site have necessitated the need...

read more
Popular summer SPD camp filling up

Popular summer SPD camp filling up

May 5, 2023 |

A summer camp staple in Sachse is returning for its seventh year offering a week of fun for area third through eighth graders. Cops and Campers is a free summer camp for selected children that allows them to interact with local school resource officers and law...

read more
Trustees discuss salary increases, budget impacts

Trustees discuss salary increases, budget impacts

May 4, 2023 |

Increasing pay for all district employees was the subject of a lengthy discussion among the Garland ISD Board of Trustees. The board considered several proposals during a special workshop session and during its regular meeting Tuesday, April 25. With numerous...

read more
Order photos
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Order photos
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe