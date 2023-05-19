Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe

Stop your worship

by | May 19, 2023 | Opinion

In a time where our world is in a dark place that only worship and prayer can change it, it’s probably very strange to see an article titled as such. The worship of God is something that scripture shows is a normal part of a Christian’s life. But, believe it or not, Jesus gives us a situation in which we should stop our worship.

In Matthew 5 beginning at verse 21, Jesus is speaking about the consequences of anger. In verse 24 he makes this startling statement…that we should stop our worship at the altar. Why would Jesus tell us such a thing? It’s for a reason that most people overlook, but it has overwhelming impact on our spiritual walk with God.

The answer to the question is actually found in verse 23 where Jesus states that if we’re at the altar, and then remember that someone has something against you, that you should stop your worship and first be reconciled with that person. During those days, a sacrifice brought to the altar was an animal that was prepared and required a several days trip to the temple. Just imagine the impact of having to interrupt that process to go and reconcile with someone.

We can truly see the heart of God through verse 23…Jesus tells us that if we remember someone that has something against us, we must stop offering our gift and be reconciled. Even if we’re not the one who is angry, but remember someone who is angered or bothered with us, we must take the first step towards reconciliation. This is not only a gesture of love, but a sign of spiritual growth and maturity.

This is what God is impressing upon us…Jesus is emphatic that our relationship with others takes priority over religious worship. Our anger and failure to mend broken relationships interrupts our fellowship with God. Keep in mind that the second greatest commandment was to love our neighbors as we love ourselves.

Just for clarity, Jesus is not telling us to stop praying or worshipping, but rather emphasizing the importance of not letting hurt relationships go unresolved. God’s concern is not our worship or religious duties, but rather ensuring we prioritize the more important issue of reconciling relationships.

As a matter of fact, we should always be prayerful through the reconciliation process, and ensure that we reconcile issues as quickly as possible. A healthy relationship with God includes healthy relationships with others as well. We can’t expect to come to God with our worship while our relationships are in turmoil and unresolved. And, we can’t say that we love God, and not like people (John 13:35, 1 John 4:20).

So, the best gift we can offer to God doesn’t start with gifts or money, but rather a life that reflects His love and grace and includes our honest desires and actions to reconcile damaged relationships with others.

Start preparing your heart to mend your relationships so that you can come freely to offer your gift to God. He will be with you through the reconciliation process.

I’m praying with you and for you…be blessed!

By Rick Wood

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

Who does it matter to?

Who does it matter to?

May 12, 2023 |

Now I realize some of you don’t like church and, my guess is that you might have a pretty good reason. But let’s just say, for arguments sake, there are some wonderful churches out there. Churches where the Lord actually changes lives and uses these same lives to do...

read more
The heat is on

The heat is on

May 5, 2023 |

After a recent meeting, a coworker mentioned that she and her family had bought a new home. Actually, it was new to them, but it was built in 1963 in what was then and is still now one of the city’s most desirable neighborhoods. What seemed like a typical workplace...

read more
Advice to parents of graduating seniors

Advice to parents of graduating seniors

Apr 21, 2023 |

ast year, my wife and I were finishing up our first year as College Student Parents.  I wrote an article about advice for parents about to take that step.  It was well received, so I thought it might be helpful to revise a little after twice as much...

read more
Jesus takes our punishment

Jesus takes our punishment

Apr 14, 2023 |

One time, when my son was young, he was acting up. The behavior continued to the point that he needed a spanking. He obviously was not thrilled about this punishment, and he began to cry, even before the spanking. So, in a moment of what seemed to be parenting genius,...

read more
An old sew and sew

An old sew and sew

Apr 7, 2023 |

I’m not sure how a tomato became the symbol of sewing in the South, but it did. My mom, and every other mom I knew in Ashdown, Arkansas, had a pincushion in the shape of a tomato. Many of those pincushions are still around. Judging from the workload that women endured...

read more
Steps for revival

Steps for revival

Mar 31, 2023 |

Can you believe it…we’re already at the end of March 2023! The first quarter of the year has flown by so quickly and many of us are still trying to get started on many of the resolutions we’ve made for the New Year.      It’s amazing to see this...

read more
Shelter from the storm

Shelter from the storm

Mar 24, 2023 |

My uncle’s mother, Mrs. Ward, had a storm shelter. And I snuck into it every chance I got. Few others had one, so a storm shelter was absolutely fascinating to me. At least, a storm shelter is what they told all of the kids it was. It doubled as a storm shelter, but...

read more
Transparency at the Texas Capitol: a bipartisan effort

Transparency at the Texas Capitol: a bipartisan effort

Mar 17, 2023 |

To witness bipartisanship at the Texas Capitol, look to the lawmakers who are working to improve open government laws. Legislators from both political parties are igniting interest in transparency and creating the opportunity for all lawmakers to protect the people’s...

read more
Now we’re cooking

Now we’re cooking

Mar 10, 2023 |

When Eisenhower, JFK, and LBJ were in office, rarely would you find a kitchen that didn’t have one. Waking up each morning to the smell of bacon, sausage, and fried potatoes was just how the world turned in 1960s Ashdown, Arkansas. And an electric skillet was part of...

read more
How to fight the culture war

How to fight the culture war

Mar 3, 2023 |

I get this question every now and then:  We all feel a level of tension with the direction of society today, and maybe because of my role people often ask me: “How do I fight against all the changes happening in government and culture these days?” As a Christ...

read more
Order photos
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Order photos
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe