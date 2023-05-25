Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe

Sachse takes field for 2023 spring football game

by | May 25, 2023 | Sports

In front of full stands at Sachse Mustangs stadium, the 2023 Sachse football team took the field for the first time Thursday night for their spring football game.

While the players competed to a controversial 14-14 tie on the field, the team showed the promise that has the coaching staff excited for the 2023 season. With two weeks of spring practices under their belt, the Mustangs now prepare for summer workouts, and the beginning of the new season is just around the corner.

“We’re a little beat up during the spring, but we had some guys cross over and play both sides of the ball,” head coach Mark Behrens said. “The key for us is to get healthy and have a great summer, we’re excited for what we have and what we can be and we have to be ready for fall camp.”

The Mustangs boast plenty of returning talent on both sides of the ball, starting on the defensive line and linebacker core who made several plays throughout the evening. Cheta Ofili and company got after the offense throughout the game, making several key tackles in the backfield for loss with their blitz pressure.

“We split them up among both teams and I still think both groups made a bunch of really good plays on the ball for us today,” Behrens said. “We’ve got a little depth there, something we didn’t have last year and we got to keep them on their toes and keep that intensity high through the summer.”

On the offensive side of the ball, the receivers and pass catchers made several key plays in the game that helped the Mustangs throughout. While Kaliq Lockett is the standout returning player – he caught a touchdown on the game’s final play – Sachse had several other players step up for big catches, with four different players recording touchdowns in the game.

“We haven’t had this level of receiver talent in quite some time,” Behrens said. “We got depth and talent. I believe if they work hard this summer, and give Brenden [George] more opportunities to throw the ball, the better we’re going to get.”

For the full story, subscribe here.

For more sports pictures, see here.

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

Lowe medals at state championship

Lowe medals at state championship

May 14, 2023 |

Wylie, Sachse and Plano East sent athletes to the 6A UIL track and field championships in Austin Saturday, with one athlete bringing home silverware.  Sachse High School’s Hannah Lowe took home third place in the 6A girls 100-meter dash. Battling through weather...

read more
Sachse loses game one at home

Sachse loses game one at home

May 5, 2023 |

The Mustangs dropped game one of the bi-district playoff round at home Thursday night, losing 8-4 to North Forney. The Falcons scored four runs in the top of the third inning to take the lead in the game, plus three more in the top of the seventh for insurance late...

read more
Cheek hopes to add state championship to senior season

Cheek hopes to add state championship to senior season

May 2, 2023 |

Heading into her senior season, Ella Cheek felt almost no pressure on the golf course. She had already committed to Dallas Baptist University to play collegiately, taking a massive weight that carried throughout her junior year. Without that, she felt like she could...

read more
Mustangs work to fill holes in spring practices

Mustangs work to fill holes in spring practices

May 2, 2023 |

The Sachse Mustangs have hit the ground running for the 2023 season, aiming to get back into the postseason again. While the team did make the playoffs, the hope is to get off to a better start than their 1-4 start last season. With an experienced defense and answers...

read more
Lowe qualifies for state title for Lady Mustangs.

Lowe qualifies for state title for Lady Mustangs.

May 1, 2023 |

With Wylie, Wylie East and Sachse competing at the Region I-6A championships in Waco, two athletes were able to earn state qualifications for their efforts at the meet. Wylie’s Jacob Smith finished third (15-00) in the boys 6A pole vault, earning qualification as the...

read more
Sachse Mustangs 2023 football schedule

Sachse Mustangs 2023 football schedule

Apr 27, 2023 |

The 2023 football season is just around the corner, with the Sachse Mustangs ramping up their work during the spring for the upcoming season. Sachse’s goal is to get off to a better start than it did last season. Losing four of their opening five games last season put...

read more
Mustangs tied for first in 9-6A after series split

Mustangs tied for first in 9-6A after series split

Apr 24, 2023 |

The Sachse Mustangs this time last season was frustrated losing their final two games of the season to miss out on the playoffs. Now, they’re two games away from not only making the postseason, as they’ve already clinched their ticket into the next round. The Mustangs...

read more
Lady Mustangs win district title, boys place fourth

Lady Mustangs win district title, boys place fourth

Apr 15, 2023 |

It was a successful district championship meet for the Sachse Mustangs, with the girls taking home hardware. Competing in the 9-6A championship at Williams Stadium in Garland last Wednesday and Thursday, the Lady Mustangs placed first overall out of nine district...

read more
Sachse loses in state semifinals to Katy Seven Lakes

Sachse loses in state semifinals to Katy Seven Lakes

Apr 14, 2023 |

GEORGETOWN - In a blink of an eye, the Sachse Mustangs found themselves down two goals with time running out. Katy Seven Lakes scored two goals in 90 seconds in the first half of extra time, and that was the difference as they defeated Sachse 3-1 in the 6A state...

read more
Sachse win the Region 2-6A championship with 2-1 victory

Sachse win the Region 2-6A championship with 2-1 victory

Apr 8, 2023 |

The Sachse Mustangs conceded their first goal of the playoffs but still did enough to punch their ticket to state. The Mustangs held off The Woodlands in Round Rock, winning the Region 2-6A championship 2-1. Cooper Tea opened the scoring for the Mustangs in the first...

read more
Order photos
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Order photos
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe