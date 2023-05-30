Subscribe
Senate prepared to hold trial in AG impeachment

May 30, 2023

On the final day of the 88th Legislature, lawmakers in the Texas House of Representatives delivered 20 articles of impeachment against Attorney General Ken Paxton.

By delivering the articles Monday, May 29, the Texas House triggered an impeachment process that is set to begin in the summer with a trial in the Texas Senate. Paxton’s impeachment is the first in the state since 1975 and only the third ever for an active state official.

Because he was impeached in an overwhelming vote 121-23, Paxton is unable to act in his capacity as attorney general. In Paxton’s absence, First Assistant Attorney General Brent Webster is set to lead the Office of the Attorney General, according to numerous reports.

Paxton faces 20 articles of impeachment that detail a history of alleged misconduct within his office including bribery and abuse of office.

The Texas House tabbed 12 impeachment managers, seven Republicans and five Democrats, that will present the case for impeachment during a Senate trial. Among the House’s impeachment managers are Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Allen. Lt. Governor Dan Patrick appointed seven senators to a committee that will lay out the procedures for a trial.

Senators will lay out the procedures during a June 20 session in the Texas Senate with a trial set to begin no later than Aug. 28. It is unclear if Sen. Angela Paxton, the impeached attorney general’s wife, or Sen. Bryan Hughes, who is implicated in the articles of impeachment, will recuse themselves from the trial.

Paxton faces seven charges of disregard of official duty, specifically failing to defend a nonprofit organization — which his office is required to do — and abusing his office’s opinion process to benefit real estate investor Nate Paul, a donor to Paxton’s political campaign. He also faces charges related to his termination of whistleblowers within his office because of their termination and attempting to reach a settlement funded by public dollars.

There are also two counts of constitutional bribery pertaining to Paul’s employment of Paxton’s mistress and the renovation of Paxton’s home. The House approved a further two articles of impeachment detailing Paxton’s alleged obstruction of justice pertaining to charges of violating the Texas Securities Act and abusing the judicial process that led to delays in his trial for criminal securities fraud.

A further three articles pertaining to false statements in public records allege inaccurate statements pertaining to his own securities trading and the whistleblower report issued after complaints were filed against his office. The final three articles of impeachment pertain to dereliction of duty, conspiracy and attempted conspiracy and a misappropriation of public resources.

For more stories such as this and to support local journalism, subscribe to The Sachse News.

0 Comments

Related News

Top SHS students eager to explore college

Jun 1, 2023 |

The top two graduates at Sachse High School plan to attend the same higher education institution with both eyeing new experiences and a new setting. Yovia Mehretab, the valedictorian of Sachse High’s Class of 2023, and Catherine Le, the salutatorian, both highlighted...

read more
Sachse High graduates 704

Jun 1, 2023 |

The top two graduates of the Class of 2023, wearing graduation gowns, caps, and cords representative of the blue, orange and white school colors, focused on being judged by numbers and staying true to oneself in their commencement speeches to their classmates. The 704...

read more
Garland ISD offers summer meals starting June 13

May 26, 2023 |

Children who depend on meal assistance or a free lunch program throughout the school year may worry about a stable source of food during the summer months. To help fill the void, a number of Garland ISD campuses will host summer meal options for breakfast and lunch....

read more
Sheriff’s office shares plans for watch center

May 26, 2023 |

Speaking on the importance of identifying and preventing school shooting threats, a representative from the Collin County Sheriff’s Office presented a proposal for a watch center funded by school districts. The North Texas Fusion Center, which exists under the current...

read more
Early voting for runoff election begins May 30

May 25, 2023 |

Runoff election early voting is right around the corner as voters will cast their ballots for two trustee positions on the Collin College board. The runoff election day is Saturday, June 10, with an early voting window that is set to begin Tuesday, May 30, and run...

read more
Memorial Day festivities in Wylie set for May 29

May 25, 2023 |

With Memorial Day on the horizon, it is a chance to reflect on the lives lost in defense of the rights and freedoms enjoyed by those across the United States. Residents and veterans alike are invited to honor the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in a...

read more
Council discusses animal shelter, rental inspections

May 25, 2023 |

Councilmembers reached a consensus on the view for a rental inspection program in the city designed for long-term rentals. Assistant City Manager Lauren Rose said short-term rentals, such as those through Vrbo or AirBnB, were omitted because the impacts of them are...

read more
Summer reading program starts June 3

May 19, 2023 |

Following a summer of record attendance and library card sign-ups, the Sachse Public Library is set to feature a summer full of activities designed to keep area children engaged with their local library and reading over the summer. This year’s program will begin with...

read more
Sheriff hopes to aid inmates with new program

May 19, 2023 |

Sheriff Jim Skinner wants to reduce recidivism rates among Collin County jail inmates by offering a program where they can learn better life skills, improve their education and learn a trade. “Too often, we see generations of a family stuck in that vicious cycle of...

read more
Panel weighs in on fentanyl pandemic

May 18, 2023 |

In the Collin College Conference Center in Wylie, community members gathered on National Fentanyl Awareness Day Tuesday, May 9, to learn more about the impacts of the drug in their community. A panel discussion was hosted by the Wylie Police Department along with...

read more
