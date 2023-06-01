Sachse High graduates 704

The top two graduates of the Class of 2023, wearing graduation gowns, caps, and cords representative of the blue, orange and white school colors, focused on being judged by numbers and staying true to oneself in their commencement speeches to their classmates.

The 704 students of Sachse High School’s most recent graduating class walked the stage Friday, May 26, at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.

Senior Class President Chasry Supelana highlighted a return to normalcy during the final year of high school.

“We attended Friday night football games, enjoyed countless patty melts from the Whataburger on Bunker Hill and overcame senioritis,” Chasry said. “The Class of 2023 has faced numerous trials, tribulations and adversities; however, each struggle has shaped us into stronger individuals. As we embark on our next chapter, let each challenge serve as a reminder of our strength and resilience.”

Garland ISD Superintendent Ricardo Lopez took the stage to congratulate the seniors on conquering high school and hitting a new record for the highest college, career and military readiness school in Garland ISD.

“You’re going to see that this is the highest percentage in Garland history. Almost every graduate you will hear called tonight will hit that mark, which is unheard of,” Lopez said. “You should be Sachse proud, and you should cheer loud and hard for them because it is unheard of in such a competitive environment.”

After Lopez addressed the students and the audience, Sachse High School Principal Shae Creel addressed the graduating class for the final time highlighting the importance of aspirations.

“Do not ever think that your goals are not attainable or because things are not going your way,” Creel said. “You will face failure, but don’t let it keep you down. You are in control whether they come true or not.”

Creel then passed the microphone to the salutatorian of the Class of 2023, Catherine Le, who focused her speech on the importance of happiness and overcoming obstacles from the past few years.

“Do not restrain yourself from enjoying life with the mindset that if you work hard enough, you’ll suddenly start enjoying life a few years down the line,” Catherine said. “Live in the present, and always do what makes you happy in the moment.”

She added that students won’t fail if they grow from their mistakes.

“Accept the fact that you’re always going to make mistakes and have bad days, but give yourself more credit,” Catherine said. “By being here at graduation, you have proven that you have a 100% success rate at conquering your bad days.”

After Catherine concluded her speech, valedictorian Yovia Mehretab took the stage to address the Class of 2023.

Yovia said a strong supporting cast have helped her and fellow graduates reach milestones in their young lives.

“These unsung heroes: our parents, teachers, coaches, and mentors have given up so much for us to be in our caps and gowns today,” Yovia said. “To my mom and dad, I want to let you know that all of the late nights studying paid off, and I am thankful to have parents that help me strive to reach my fullest potential – even on days when I don’t really feel like it.”

She continued that one of the most valuable lessons she learned in high school was connecting and interacting with different people.

“Though it took me a whole year of classes through a screen in complete isolation to realize it, social interactions are just as vital for personal development and intellectual growth as our math and science courses,” Yovia said. “Throughout these four years, I’ve made friends I can relate to, laugh with, and lean on for support, and in doing so, created memories that will last a lifetime.”

Similar to Catherine’s address, Yovia said it is important to be mindful of mistakes, but that they are not world ending in their own right.

“I know it’s hard for some of us, but don’t beat yourself up over mistakes – we have long lives ahead of us and we’re going to make a lot of them,” Yovia said. “A clear mind and an open heart will get you far, and I have no doubt that each and every one of us will get far on our desired roads through life.”

Following Yovia’s speech, Creel conferred diplomas to the graduating class.

For more stories such as this and to support local journalism, subscribe to The Sachse News.