Top SHS students eager to explore college

by | Jun 1, 2023 | Latest

The top two graduates at Sachse High School plan to attend the same higher education institution with both eyeing new experiences and a new setting.

Yovia Mehretab, the valedictorian of Sachse High’s Class of 2023, and Catherine Le, the salutatorian, both highlighted diverse groups of students and newfound freedom as benefits to college life. Yovia plans to study neuroscience at the University of Texas-Dallas while Catherine will study biochemistry at the same school.

Catherine specifically highlighted the opportunities to meet new people and expand her horizons from Sachse.

“I’ve been surrounded by the same people all of my life from elementary until now,” Catherine said. “College is going to introduce me to a lot of diverse people and cultures.”

Yovia agreed, adding that there will be new experiences waiting for her at the University of Texas-Dallas.

“Sachse is kind of a small town; there’s not that many new experiences you get, especially if you’ve been living here all of your life,” Yovia said. “Being away from your parents and siblings, even though you love them, will do me some good.”

For college, both students said they have some changes they hope to implement, specifically when it comes to time management. Catherine admitted to some developing procrastination habits toward the end of her senior year, but said she will focus on a system of prioritizing college assignments.

Yovia said managing time will be key with all the independence and freedom being a college student can bring.

“You have a lot more freedom to choose your hours and do your work on your own time,” Yovia said. “Part of senior year was learning how to manage your time in your own way more than you ever have before.”

In high school, both students cited one high school organization that has helped orient them in their future plans. Catherine, a self-professed math lover, said she has been fully involved with Mu Alpha Theta, a national math honor society for high school students.

She has been in the organization since her sophomore year, rising to the presidency of the organization this year.

“Something with that club really spoke to me, and I really wanted to be an officer in it,” Catherine said. “It allowed me to learn a lot. I [also] stepped into a leadership role for the first time and it taught me a lot.”

Yovia has been heavily involved in the Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA) organization where she has qualified for the state competition and learned valuable insights into the healthcare industry.

“I learned a lot of things on that trip and made a lot of friends,” Yovia said. “Because I wanted to be a doctor and go to medical school, HOSA gave me a lot of insight into whether I really want to pursue this career path.”

For the full story, see the June 1 issue of The Sachse News.

0 Comments

