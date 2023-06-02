Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe

Council debates added hours for library, community center

by | Jun 2, 2023 | Latest

Seeing results from a resident survey indicating a desire for more library and community center programming, council received proposals to honor those requests.

Leisure Services Director Lance Whitworth presented recommended changes that would create more consistent hours and add more programs for both parks and recreation and the library during the Monday, May 15, council meeting. Changes implemented would likely be incorporated into the ongoing budget process for the upcoming year.

As the city has returned to in-person events and programs at its facilities, it has seen an eager public willing to attend.

“Coming out of COVID, we’ve had record-breaking years at both facilities for programming and special events,” Whitworth said. 

Residents indicated they want expanded hours at the library and community center in the citywide survey conducted last year. At the library specifically, the most popular desires were for all ages programming; convenient program times; science, technology, engineering and mathematics and English as a second language courses.

Whitworth said any added hours or programs would require additional staff because the current number of employees and schedules allows for limited programs in the evenings and on weekends. The library is currently open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Staff recommended an option that would see the library open earlier most days of the week with reduced hours during the evening on Friday and Saturday. Library Manager Daniel Laney said the evening hours, namely the last hour, are the slowest at the library.

Based on staff recommendations, the new hours would be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, which would increase the number of open hours per week to 60. 

“Consistency with the hours has been an issue with our current schedule because some days we open at 10 and others we open at 11 and some days where we close at 6 or 8 or 4,” Laney said. “By making the hours as consistent as we can while expanding a considerable amount was the option we went with.”

To accommodate the new hours and addition of two weekly programs, on average, the library would need to add two full-time and part-time positions — a total of four new staff. The cost for two part-time staff members is $46,000, the library program specialist is $73,000 and the final full-time position is $62,000.

Additionally, changes at the community center would expand its hours of operation while also adding the capacity for more citywide events and programs. Whitworth and his team proposed 66 operating hours at the community center that would allow for it to be open on Monday.

The proposed hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. This would allow for 34 classes per week, 24 open gym hours for basketball, 19 open gym hours for pickleball and 18 hours of free play, Whitworth said.

For the full story, see the June 1 issue of The Sachse News.

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

GISD staff presents budget update

GISD staff presents budget update

Jun 2, 2023 |

Garland ISD trustees received another glimpse at the upcoming budget ahead of a late June deadline to assemble the final product. Interim Chief Financial Officer Brandy Mayo presented updated snapshots of the district’s projected revenue, expenses and tax rate during...

read more
Top SHS students eager to explore college

Top SHS students eager to explore college

Jun 1, 2023 |

The top two graduates at Sachse High School plan to attend the same higher education institution with both eyeing new experiences and a new setting. Yovia Mehretab, the valedictorian of Sachse High’s Class of 2023, and Catherine Le, the salutatorian, both highlighted...

read more
Sachse High graduates 704

Sachse High graduates 704

Jun 1, 2023 |

The top two graduates of the Class of 2023, wearing graduation gowns, caps, and cords representative of the blue, orange and white school colors, focused on being judged by numbers and staying true to oneself in their commencement speeches to their classmates. The 704...

read more
Senate prepared to hold trial in AG impeachment

Senate prepared to hold trial in AG impeachment

May 30, 2023 |

On the final day of the 88th Legislature, lawmakers in the Texas House of Representatives delivered 20 articles of impeachment against Attorney General Ken Paxton. By delivering the articles Monday, May 29, the Texas House triggered an impeachment process that is set...

read more
Garland ISD offers summer meals starting June 13

Garland ISD offers summer meals starting June 13

May 26, 2023 |

Children who depend on meal assistance or a free lunch program throughout the school year may worry about a stable source of food during the summer months. To help fill the void, a number of Garland ISD campuses will host summer meal options for breakfast and lunch....

read more
Sheriff’s office shares plans for watch center

Sheriff’s office shares plans for watch center

May 26, 2023 |

Speaking on the importance of identifying and preventing school shooting threats, a representative from the Collin County Sheriff’s Office presented a proposal for a watch center funded by school districts. The North Texas Fusion Center, which exists under the current...

read more
Early voting for runoff election begins May 30

Early voting for runoff election begins May 30

May 25, 2023 |

Runoff election early voting is right around the corner as voters will cast their ballots for two trustee positions on the Collin College board. The runoff election day is Saturday, June 10, with an early voting window that is set to begin Tuesday, May 30, and run...

read more
Memorial Day festivities in Wylie set for May 29

Memorial Day festivities in Wylie set for May 29

May 25, 2023 |

With Memorial Day on the horizon, it is a chance to reflect on the lives lost in defense of the rights and freedoms enjoyed by those across the United States. Residents and veterans alike are invited to honor the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in a...

read more
Council discusses animal shelter, rental inspections

Council discusses animal shelter, rental inspections

May 25, 2023 |

Councilmembers reached a consensus on the view for a rental inspection program in the city designed for long-term rentals. Assistant City Manager Lauren Rose said short-term rentals, such as those through Vrbo or AirBnB, were omitted because the impacts of them are...

read more
Summer reading program starts June 3

Summer reading program starts June 3

May 19, 2023 |

Following a summer of record attendance and library card sign-ups, the Sachse Public Library is set to feature a summer full of activities designed to keep area children engaged with their local library and reading over the summer. This year’s program will begin with...

read more
Order photos
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Order photos
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe