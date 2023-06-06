Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe

Rental registration, animal shelter prices approved

by | Jun 6, 2023 | Latest

The Sachse City Council acted on a rental registration program designed to make contacting landlords within the city easier without imposing many burdens.

Assistant City Manager Lauren Rose said the goal of the registration only program is to create a contact list for landlords if there are issues with a property, but council rejected a more stringent program during the May 15 meeting. The rental registration program, approved during the Monday, June 5, meeting, will give property owners until January 2024 to provide their information to the city.

Additionally, council approved the guaranteed maximum price of the new animal shelter of about $4.45 million, which does not factor in ancillary costs that bring the project closer to the cap of $5 million in bond funds. Councilmembers also approved a memorandum of understanding and authorized City Manager Gina Nash to apply for a Texas Department of Transportation grant for a trail project located at the old Maxwell Creek Landfill.

The trail project, if funded, will likely make connections with the existing Six Cities Trail as well as trails within Murphy and Wylie. 

For the full story, see the June 15 issue of The Sachse News.

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

GISD staff presents budget update

GISD staff presents budget update

Jun 2, 2023 |

Garland ISD trustees received another glimpse at the upcoming budget ahead of a late June deadline to assemble the final product. Interim Chief Financial Officer Brandy Mayo presented updated snapshots of the district’s projected revenue, expenses and tax rate during...

read more
Top SHS students eager to explore college

Top SHS students eager to explore college

Jun 1, 2023 |

The top two graduates at Sachse High School plan to attend the same higher education institution with both eyeing new experiences and a new setting. Yovia Mehretab, the valedictorian of Sachse High’s Class of 2023, and Catherine Le, the salutatorian, both highlighted...

read more
Sachse High graduates 704

Sachse High graduates 704

Jun 1, 2023 |

The top two graduates of the Class of 2023, wearing graduation gowns, caps, and cords representative of the blue, orange and white school colors, focused on being judged by numbers and staying true to oneself in their commencement speeches to their classmates. The 704...

read more
Senate prepared to hold trial in AG impeachment

Senate prepared to hold trial in AG impeachment

May 30, 2023 |

On the final day of the 88th Legislature, lawmakers in the Texas House of Representatives delivered 20 articles of impeachment against Attorney General Ken Paxton. By delivering the articles Monday, May 29, the Texas House triggered an impeachment process that is set...

read more
Garland ISD offers summer meals starting June 13

Garland ISD offers summer meals starting June 13

May 26, 2023 |

Children who depend on meal assistance or a free lunch program throughout the school year may worry about a stable source of food during the summer months. To help fill the void, a number of Garland ISD campuses will host summer meal options for breakfast and lunch....

read more
Sheriff’s office shares plans for watch center

Sheriff’s office shares plans for watch center

May 26, 2023 |

Speaking on the importance of identifying and preventing school shooting threats, a representative from the Collin County Sheriff’s Office presented a proposal for a watch center funded by school districts. The North Texas Fusion Center, which exists under the current...

read more
Early voting for runoff election begins May 30

Early voting for runoff election begins May 30

May 25, 2023 |

Runoff election early voting is right around the corner as voters will cast their ballots for two trustee positions on the Collin College board. The runoff election day is Saturday, June 10, with an early voting window that is set to begin Tuesday, May 30, and run...

read more
Memorial Day festivities in Wylie set for May 29

Memorial Day festivities in Wylie set for May 29

May 25, 2023 |

With Memorial Day on the horizon, it is a chance to reflect on the lives lost in defense of the rights and freedoms enjoyed by those across the United States. Residents and veterans alike are invited to honor the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in a...

read more
Council discusses animal shelter, rental inspections

Council discusses animal shelter, rental inspections

May 25, 2023 |

Councilmembers reached a consensus on the view for a rental inspection program in the city designed for long-term rentals. Assistant City Manager Lauren Rose said short-term rentals, such as those through Vrbo or AirBnB, were omitted because the impacts of them are...

read more
Order photos
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Order photos
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe