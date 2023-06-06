Rental registration, animal shelter prices approved

The Sachse City Council acted on a rental registration program designed to make contacting landlords within the city easier without imposing many burdens.

Assistant City Manager Lauren Rose said the goal of the registration only program is to create a contact list for landlords if there are issues with a property, but council rejected a more stringent program during the May 15 meeting. The rental registration program, approved during the Monday, June 5, meeting, will give property owners until January 2024 to provide their information to the city.

Additionally, council approved the guaranteed maximum price of the new animal shelter of about $4.45 million, which does not factor in ancillary costs that bring the project closer to the cap of $5 million in bond funds. Councilmembers also approved a memorandum of understanding and authorized City Manager Gina Nash to apply for a Texas Department of Transportation grant for a trail project located at the old Maxwell Creek Landfill.

The trail project, if funded, will likely make connections with the existing Six Cities Trail as well as trails within Murphy and Wylie.

