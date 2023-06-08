City opens first park on north side

After postponing the original grand opening ceremony for J.K. Sachse Park because of the specter of rain, a picture perfect day formed the backdrop for the big day.

A little over a year after the groundbreaking ceremony in March 2022, the new park was formally opened Saturday, June 3, in front of an eager audience excited to use its many features. At the grand opening, city staff booked food trucks, provided outdoor activities and welcomed residents to their newest amenity.

As the city’s newest facility, J.K. Sachse Park is special because it is the first park on the northern side of the city. Previously, residents had to make their way to Firefighters Park near Fifth Street and State Highway 78, Heritage Park near The Station or Salmon Park, which is located off of Williford Drive and Bryan Street.

Despite only having its initial phases complete, the city of Sachse has packed J.K. Sachse Park with activities for the whole family ahead of the summer heat.

The park includes a trail system that was funded by Collin County grants and designed to give walkers and cyclists a place to go within the city. There is also a beach volleyball court and the first ever splash pads that will surely be a hit with another hot summer on the way.

At the event, attendees were able to visit several areas of the park that were included in a special scavenger hunt with prizes. Throughout the park, there were food trucks, several games, beach volleyball and the very popular ice cream stand and splash pad.

Prior to the opening of the park, City Manager Gina Nash said there were several hurdles to clear before plans for the new facility could go through. The first was the acquisition of the future site of J.K. Sachse Park, which was required to become parkland per language in the purchase from the Sachse family.

Nash said the process took several years to complete and was not always easy.

“Each park that we have open shares a feature of what could be,” Nash said. “This plot of land was originally zoned for industrial use, but the city council at the time thought we could do better for the nearby residents. We were building neighborhoods nearby and thought an industrial area was not the best use.”

Because of a premature activation of the water features at the splash pad, very few attendees paid close attention to Nash’s final remarks, but she poignantly said that fun was the most important part about the new park.

“There’s nothing better than listening to those kids have fun over there,” Nash said. “That’s what this is all about.”

Following Nash’s speech, Mayor Jeff Bickerstaff spoke about the momentous occasion of opening the new park, adding that it will be a vibrant part of what makes Sachse special. It also pays tribute to the town’s most famous family, said Bickerstaff.

“It’s going to be a symbol of the family’s heritage,” Bickerstaff said.

After the speeches ended, Bickerstaff and councilmembers in attendance made their way to the splash pad for the official first splashdown. Immediately after council was soaked, eager children in attendance flooded the area in eager anticipation of the second splashdown.

Others, seeking to cool off, made their way to pick up refreshments from the food trucks in attendance or the coveted ice cream stand near the beach volleyball courts.

J.K. Sachse Park is now officially open to the public and is located at 4310 Ranch Road.

For more stories such as this and to support local journalism, subscribe to The Sachse News.