Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe

Legislature wraps up, special session begins

by | Jun 8, 2023 | Latest

Legislators gaveled out of their regular session Monday, May 29, only to learn of a special session 12 hours later.

The 88th Legislative Session reached sine die May 29, but lawmakers began a special session at 9 p.m. with a focus on property tax relief and border security. The 88th Legislature opened Jan. 10.

“We must cut property taxes,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement calling the special session. “Texans want and need a path towards eliminating property taxes. The best way to do that is to direct property tax reduction dollars to cut school property tax rates.” 

Rep. Angie Chen Button, R-Richardson, said a lot of work was completed during the 140-day regular session, but there are still issues she and other lawmakers want to address.

“While the 88th session brought some big wins for Texas, there is still work to be done,” Chen Button said. “I anticipate the Governor calling an additional special session to address school finance and I look forward to passing meaningful policy to improve outcomes for our young Texans.”

One of the major events of the legislative session came near the end as 12 appointed House impeachment managers delivered 20 articles of impeachment for Attorney General Ken Paxton to the Texas Senate. The Senate has since appointed a 12-member panel to establish rules for a trial expected to begin in the summer.

Senators will deliver the framework for the trial no later than June 20 with a trial set to begin by the end of August.

Senate Bill 18, which focused on eliminating tenure at public universities failed to garner enough support in the House as written. The bill was a priority for Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who accused universities of “stoking societal division” and professors for being above the law.

The bill passed through the Legislature without eliminating tenure although universities will be required to enumerate how they grant tenure, the evaluation process for tenured faculty and detailed reasons why a tenured professor can be terminated.

Senate Bill 17, which focused on banning diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) offices at public universities, passed the Legislature. Programs and training for DEI would also be outlawed under the law that could become the second in the United States if signed into law.

Senate Bill 15 also focused on restricting transgender athletes and forcing them to compete in their assigned sex will likely become law. The bill focused on dialogue centered around providing a level playing field for college athletes, namely in women’s sports.

All three bills have made it to Gov. Abbott’s desk.

Another closely watched bill during the session was Senate Bill 14, which would ban puberty blockers and hormone treatments for children who may want to undergo a gender transition. Provisions in the bill apply to individuals younger than 18 years old and also apply to any transition surgeries, although those cases are rare.

Several groups have indicated that they intend to challenge the bill in court if it becomes law. Senate Bill 14 is currently sitting on the governor’s desk.

For the full story, see the June 8 issue of The Sachse News.

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

Bluegrass on Ballard June 24

Bluegrass on Ballard June 24

Jun 9, 2023 |

A summertime staple in Wylie is set to return for another iteration that will contain plenty of fun for all ages. Over the years, Bluegrass on Ballard has evolved from a weeklong celebration known as the Wylie July Jubilee to a street dance and, ultimately, a daylong...

read more
Garland Summer Musicals opens 2023 season

Garland Summer Musicals opens 2023 season

Jun 9, 2023 |

Garland Summer Musicals is kicking off its summer season with the first of two musicals, the Broadway extravaganza “The Music Man” this month. The show runs on weekends from June 16 through June 30 and Friday and Saturday showtimes have changed to 7:30 p.m. According...

read more
City opens first park on north side

City opens first park on north side

Jun 8, 2023 |

After postponing the original grand opening ceremony for J.K. Sachse Park because of the specter of rain, a picture perfect day formed the backdrop for the big day. A little over a year after the groundbreaking ceremony in March 2022, the new park was formally opened...

read more
Rental registration, animal shelter prices approved

Rental registration, animal shelter prices approved

Jun 6, 2023 |

The Sachse City Council acted on a rental registration program designed to make contacting landlords within the city easier without imposing many burdens. Assistant City Manager Lauren Rose said the goal of the registration only program is to create a contact list for...

read more
GISD staff presents budget update

GISD staff presents budget update

Jun 2, 2023 |

Garland ISD trustees received another glimpse at the upcoming budget ahead of a late June deadline to assemble the final product. Interim Chief Financial Officer Brandy Mayo presented updated snapshots of the district’s projected revenue, expenses and tax rate during...

read more
Top SHS students eager to explore college

Top SHS students eager to explore college

Jun 1, 2023 |

The top two graduates at Sachse High School plan to attend the same higher education institution with both eyeing new experiences and a new setting. Yovia Mehretab, the valedictorian of Sachse High’s Class of 2023, and Catherine Le, the salutatorian, both highlighted...

read more
Sachse High graduates 704

Sachse High graduates 704

Jun 1, 2023 |

The top two graduates of the Class of 2023, wearing graduation gowns, caps, and cords representative of the blue, orange and white school colors, focused on being judged by numbers and staying true to oneself in their commencement speeches to their classmates. The 704...

read more
Senate prepared to hold trial in AG impeachment

Senate prepared to hold trial in AG impeachment

May 30, 2023 |

On the final day of the 88th Legislature, lawmakers in the Texas House of Representatives delivered 20 articles of impeachment against Attorney General Ken Paxton. By delivering the articles Monday, May 29, the Texas House triggered an impeachment process that is set...

read more
Garland ISD offers summer meals starting June 13

Garland ISD offers summer meals starting June 13

May 26, 2023 |

Children who depend on meal assistance or a free lunch program throughout the school year may worry about a stable source of food during the summer months. To help fill the void, a number of Garland ISD campuses will host summer meal options for breakfast and lunch....

read more
Order photos
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Order photos
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe