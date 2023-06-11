Subscribe
One Collin College trustee elected, another defeated

Jun 11, 2023

Voters have replaced Place 3 Collin College Trustee Stacey Donald with challenger Cathie Alexander, according to complete, unofficial returns from the Saturday, June 10, runoff election.
Collin County Elections also reported Place 2 Trustee Jay Saad was reelected, defeating Scott Coleman.
Alexander received 56.06% of the 27,998 votes cast, or 15,597 ballots. Donald received 43.94% or 12,225 votes.
Saad garnered 55.52% or 15,434 votes. Coleman received 44.48% or 12,367 votes.
The runoff was required because none of the four candidates received 50% of the votes in the regular election held Saturday, May 6.
Results are not official until ballots are canvassed by the Collin College Board of Trustees.

