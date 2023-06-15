Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe

Council approves max price for animal shelter

by | Jun 15, 2023 | Latest

As the potential groundbreaking for the new animal shelter begins, Sachse City Council addressed final steps needed before the building permit can be issued.

Police Chief Bryan Sylvester presented the final amendment to the contract for the new animal shelter during the Monday, June 5, meeting. The amendment would set the guaranteed maximum price for the shelter at around $4.45 million although ancillary costs bring the total to just under the $5 million threshold in bond funds approved for its construction.

“It’s certainly the culmination of a lot of effort, input and consideration relative to this project,” Sylvester said. “What you have before you tonight is an opportunity to approve the guaranteed maximum price amendment.”

In the background, Sylvester and the design team have already begun work on obtaining the building permit and laying the foundation to start construction as soon as possible. Design components for the structure were submitted in March, said Sylvester.

“We won’t be waiting to go through that process and delaying that project should you like to proceed tonight,” Sylvester said.

Most of the subcontractors for the new shelter have been finalized although some are still waiting on approval of their qualifications. In the event a firm fails a qualifications check, a new vendor will be used but it will not raise the guaranteed maximum price, said Sylvester.  

Council voted to approve the $4.45 million price tag with next steps including the issuance of the building permit, groundbreaking and, ultimately, substantial completion by Fall 2024.

Additionally, councilmembers received a final update on a rental inspection program that has been the subject of several information sessions over the past few months. At the most recent session during the May 15 meeting, council indicated they wanted to proceed with the most minimal option in the form of a registration program.

To enforce the program, staff drafted an ordinance and assigned a fine of $200 for noncompliance, said Assistant City Manager Lauren Rose. 

The registration program will require property owners to register any single-family residential properties that are not short-term rentals. Tenant names would need to be submitted, but the goal of the program is to be able to contact landlords in the event of any issues. Property owners would need to register no later than January 2024 or risk noncompliance

For the full story, see the June 15 issue of The Sachse News.

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

Bluegrass on Ballard June 24

Bluegrass on Ballard June 24

Jun 9, 2023 |

A summertime staple in Wylie is set to return for another iteration that will contain plenty of fun for all ages. Over the years, Bluegrass on Ballard has evolved from a weeklong celebration known as the Wylie July Jubilee to a street dance and, ultimately, a daylong...

read more
Garland Summer Musicals opens 2023 season

Garland Summer Musicals opens 2023 season

Jun 9, 2023 |

Garland Summer Musicals is kicking off its summer season with the first of two musicals, the Broadway extravaganza “The Music Man” this month. The show runs on weekends from June 16 through June 30 and Friday and Saturday showtimes have changed to 7:30 p.m. According...

read more
Legislature wraps up, special session begins

Legislature wraps up, special session begins

Jun 8, 2023 |

Legislators gaveled out of their regular session Monday, May 29, only to learn of a special session 12 hours later. The 88th Legislative Session reached sine die May 29, but lawmakers began a special session at 9 p.m. with a focus on property tax relief and border...

read more
City opens first park on north side

City opens first park on north side

Jun 8, 2023 |

After postponing the original grand opening ceremony for J.K. Sachse Park because of the specter of rain, a picture perfect day formed the backdrop for the big day. A little over a year after the groundbreaking ceremony in March 2022, the new park was formally opened...

read more
Rental registration, animal shelter prices approved

Rental registration, animal shelter prices approved

Jun 6, 2023 |

The Sachse City Council acted on a rental registration program designed to make contacting landlords within the city easier without imposing many burdens. Assistant City Manager Lauren Rose said the goal of the registration only program is to create a contact list for...

read more
GISD staff presents budget update

GISD staff presents budget update

Jun 2, 2023 |

Garland ISD trustees received another glimpse at the upcoming budget ahead of a late June deadline to assemble the final product. Interim Chief Financial Officer Brandy Mayo presented updated snapshots of the district’s projected revenue, expenses and tax rate during...

read more
Top SHS students eager to explore college

Top SHS students eager to explore college

Jun 1, 2023 |

The top two graduates at Sachse High School plan to attend the same higher education institution with both eyeing new experiences and a new setting. Yovia Mehretab, the valedictorian of Sachse High’s Class of 2023, and Catherine Le, the salutatorian, both highlighted...

read more
Sachse High graduates 704

Sachse High graduates 704

Jun 1, 2023 |

The top two graduates of the Class of 2023, wearing graduation gowns, caps, and cords representative of the blue, orange and white school colors, focused on being judged by numbers and staying true to oneself in their commencement speeches to their classmates. The 704...

read more
Order photos
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Order photos
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe