Council approves max price for animal shelter

As the potential groundbreaking for the new animal shelter begins, Sachse City Council addressed final steps needed before the building permit can be issued.

Police Chief Bryan Sylvester presented the final amendment to the contract for the new animal shelter during the Monday, June 5, meeting. The amendment would set the guaranteed maximum price for the shelter at around $4.45 million although ancillary costs bring the total to just under the $5 million threshold in bond funds approved for its construction.

“It’s certainly the culmination of a lot of effort, input and consideration relative to this project,” Sylvester said. “What you have before you tonight is an opportunity to approve the guaranteed maximum price amendment.”

In the background, Sylvester and the design team have already begun work on obtaining the building permit and laying the foundation to start construction as soon as possible. Design components for the structure were submitted in March, said Sylvester.

“We won’t be waiting to go through that process and delaying that project should you like to proceed tonight,” Sylvester said.

Most of the subcontractors for the new shelter have been finalized although some are still waiting on approval of their qualifications. In the event a firm fails a qualifications check, a new vendor will be used but it will not raise the guaranteed maximum price, said Sylvester.

Council voted to approve the $4.45 million price tag with next steps including the issuance of the building permit, groundbreaking and, ultimately, substantial completion by Fall 2024.

Additionally, councilmembers received a final update on a rental inspection program that has been the subject of several information sessions over the past few months. At the most recent session during the May 15 meeting, council indicated they wanted to proceed with the most minimal option in the form of a registration program.

To enforce the program, staff drafted an ordinance and assigned a fine of $200 for noncompliance, said Assistant City Manager Lauren Rose.

The registration program will require property owners to register any single-family residential properties that are not short-term rentals. Tenant names would need to be submitted, but the goal of the program is to be able to contact landlords in the event of any issues. Property owners would need to register no later than January 2024 or risk noncompliance

