Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe

Flowing forward: safeguarding water safety

by | Jun 15, 2023 | Latest

We all live in a watershed, so everyone should share in the responsibility of caring for it, according to a recent workshop.

“A watershed is like one big bowl or bathtub, said Michael Kuitu, a program specialist and coordinator for the Texas Watershed Steward program. “A watershed is the area of land that water flows across, through or under as it drains, ultimately reaching streams, rivers, lakes or an ocean.”

About three dozen people attended the workshop, conducted Wednesday, June 7, in Wylie.

The program was presented by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board in cooperation with the North Texas Municipal Water District.

It was designed to help watershed residents learn about their water resources and how they may become involved in local watershed protection and management activities.

Kuitu said Texas has more than 191,000 miles of streams and rivers draining into 15 major river basins and eight coastal basins. “That’s about eight times the distance around the equator,” he said.

Kuitu determined from the audience there was no agreement as to how local residents referred to Lake Lavon or Lavon Lake. The reservoir is commonly called Lake Lavon for commercial and recreational purposes and Lavon Lake as the official name according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Whichever, the Lavon watershed is part of the Trinity River basin and the water is constantly cycling through evaporation and condensation, Kuitu said. Evaporation also occurs when trees and plants give off water vapor in a process called transpiration.

“Everything you do, you do in a watershed,” said Annalee Epps with the extension program.

Agricultural irrigation uses about 80% of the state’s groundwater and 35% of the surface water, she said.  Much of the rest is used by cities and industry.

Epps explained how a watershed functions: capturing, storing and releasing water while providing a habitat for people, plants and animals and the transformation of absorbed elements in the water in a process called biogeochemical cycling.

Kuitu detailed how hydrologists determine the quantity of water available by using models and measuring volume in lakes and reservoirs, streams and rivers, and underground aquifers.  About 40% of water used in Texas comes from surface water and the state has 188 major reservoirs, he said.

The majority of those were built in the 1960s and 70s as a result of the sustained drought in the 1950s, Kuitu said.

For the full story, see the June 15 issue of The Sachse News.

By Bob Wieland

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

Scholarship set up to honor shooting victims

Scholarship set up to honor shooting victims

Jun 16, 2023 |

Following the death of two Cox Elementary School students in the Allen Premium Outlet shooting May 6, a local education foundation is creating a scholarship to honor their memory. One month after the event Tuesday, June 6, the Wylie ISD Education Foundation announced...

read more
Council approves max price for animal shelter

Council approves max price for animal shelter

Jun 15, 2023 |

As the potential groundbreaking for the new animal shelter begins, Sachse City Council addressed final steps needed before the building permit can be issued. Police Chief Bryan Sylvester presented the final amendment to the contract for the new animal shelter during...

read more
Bluegrass on Ballard June 24

Bluegrass on Ballard June 24

Jun 9, 2023 |

A summertime staple in Wylie is set to return for another iteration that will contain plenty of fun for all ages. Over the years, Bluegrass on Ballard has evolved from a weeklong celebration known as the Wylie July Jubilee to a street dance and, ultimately, a daylong...

read more
Garland Summer Musicals opens 2023 season

Garland Summer Musicals opens 2023 season

Jun 9, 2023 |

Garland Summer Musicals is kicking off its summer season with the first of two musicals, the Broadway extravaganza “The Music Man” this month. The show runs on weekends from June 16 through June 30 and Friday and Saturday showtimes have changed to 7:30 p.m. According...

read more
Legislature wraps up, special session begins

Legislature wraps up, special session begins

Jun 8, 2023 |

Legislators gaveled out of their regular session Monday, May 29, only to learn of a special session 12 hours later. The 88th Legislative Session reached sine die May 29, but lawmakers began a special session at 9 p.m. with a focus on property tax relief and border...

read more
City opens first park on north side

City opens first park on north side

Jun 8, 2023 |

After postponing the original grand opening ceremony for J.K. Sachse Park because of the specter of rain, a picture perfect day formed the backdrop for the big day. A little over a year after the groundbreaking ceremony in March 2022, the new park was formally opened...

read more
Rental registration, animal shelter prices approved

Rental registration, animal shelter prices approved

Jun 6, 2023 |

The Sachse City Council acted on a rental registration program designed to make contacting landlords within the city easier without imposing many burdens. Assistant City Manager Lauren Rose said the goal of the registration only program is to create a contact list for...

read more
GISD staff presents budget update

GISD staff presents budget update

Jun 2, 2023 |

Garland ISD trustees received another glimpse at the upcoming budget ahead of a late June deadline to assemble the final product. Interim Chief Financial Officer Brandy Mayo presented updated snapshots of the district’s projected revenue, expenses and tax rate during...

read more
Order photos
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Order photos
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe