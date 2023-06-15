Subscribe
Lockett leads talented Sachse receiver room

by | Jun 15, 2023 | Sports

Heading into his 20th season as Sachse’s head football coach, Mark Behrens has seen many talented players come through his program.

From future NFL players like Devin Duvernay to now, the team has had talented players to rely upon each season. In 2023, Behrens feels like he might have one of his best-receiving cores to date.

“We’ve got a real good group of guys out there that can make a lot of plays,” Behrens said. “We’ve got size, athleticism and kids with just some really good hands. I think it might be the strength of our offense this season. We just have to make sure to get the ball to them.”

That starts with the team’s top returning receiver, rising junior Kaliq Lockett. The wideout caught six touchdown passes last season and 502 yards as the Mustangs struggled early on to find a rhythm in the passing game. With a returning quarterback in the fold and Lockett getting even stronger, the goal is to get him over the 1,000-yard mark in 2023.

“He’s the kind of player we need to get the ball eight or nine times a game,” Behrens said. “If we’re not doing that, we’re not very smart. He’s got so much talent and has all the tools to make big plays.”

Lockett impressed even further through spring practices, even catching two touchdowns at the Mustangs spring game. Still with two years of eligibility, the two-year starter has begun visiting major universities such as Michigan, Louisville and Arizona State over the summer, catching the attention of the country as a four-star recruit on 247sports.

While the Mustangs want to keep him involved in the game, Behrens said his abilities go far beyond explosive plays, allowing him to stay on the field throughout games.

“He’s got such great hips, that it’s really hard for a player to hit him and knock him backward,” Behrens said. “He’s able to avoid that big contact really well. Kaliq’s also our best blocker at the position as well. We’ve got several receivers that can block, but he goes out there and competes and plays physically for us.”

Beyond Lockett, Sachse has plenty of other options to throw to this season. Santana Quinn is battling through a hamstring injury this spring but is slotted in as the other outside receiver opposite Lockett. Quinn is also a rising junior who stands at 6-foot-2, Quinn has the physical capabilities to be one of the top receivers in the district, according to Behrens, but a string of injuries kept him off the field last season. “If he gets healthy he’s going to be real good for us,” Behrens said. “We’ve got some depth though, so we don’t want to rush anything, but he’s a talented player.”

