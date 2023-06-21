Subscribe
Council narrowly approves mural variance

by | Jun 21, 2023 | Latest

A zoning variance for the purpose of painting a mural on the side of Chase Oaks Church Woodbridge Campus had Sachse councilmembers unified on the overall impact of the project yet divided on the path forward.

Todd Baughman, pastor at the church, made his case for the mural during the Tuesday, June 20, meeting, describing how the mural would highlight the city’s past while looking ahead to the future. Concept art shows a palette of bright, vibrant colors, “Sachse,” two children running and a train.

Councilmembers Michelle Howarth, Brett Franks and Mayor Jeff Bickerstaff said they liked the project, but thought it should proceed through a mural ordinance within the city’s zoning regulations. Director of Development Services Matt Robinson said the proposal was a variance because murals are not allowed under the city’s sign ordinance.

The four remaining councilmembers seemed comfortable with allowing a variance, which will likely apply to the land indefinitely. Council passed the item with councilmembers Frank Millsap, Chance Lindsey, Lindsay Buhler and Matt Prestenberg voting in favor and Howarth, Franks and Bickerstaff against.

In other business, councilmembers approved a special-use permit for a gas station at the corner of Merritt Road and the President George Bush Turnpike, authorized the city manager to execute a $2.7 million contract for the construction of infrastructure and Alexander Street in the Fifth Street District and received updates on annual recycling and bond projects.

For the full story, see the June 29 issue of The Sachse News.

