Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe

Trustees receive overview for first bond sale

by | Jun 22, 2023 | Latest

After receiving approval for all three propositions that were part of a $1.2 billion package, Garland ISD has taken its first steps to issue the first tranche of the debt.

Trustees in the Tuesday, June 13, Bond Committee Meeting recommended an action item to establish the parameters for a first debt issuance not to exceed $150 million, a yield rate no more than 6% and a 25-year maturation period.

Debbie Cabrera, a former interim chief financial officer of Garland ISD, presented an overview of the first sale that will allocate $129.2 million for Proposition A projects, $14 million for Proposition B projects and $6.8 million for Proposition C projects.

Javier Fernandez, director of facilities, planning and construction services, presented a timeline of projects broken into five phases. The first phase is set to be completed in early 2027 with the fifth phase finishing by late 2028.

Phase one projects include the multi-program activity centers at all seven high schools — the entirety of Proposition B — playground replacement at 15 campuses and baseball and softball field turf replacements. 

“I wish we could do every elementary playground replacement right out of the gate,” Fernandez said. “The way we’re doing the work is breaking the work up in three different phases.”

Portable removal and several security upgrades are also planned for the first phase.

Additionally, the district is also working on a plan to create an online platform to monitor ongoing and future construction projects relating to the bond, said Fernandez. 

“The district can gain a lot of reporting and dashboarding that we will work with our communication and IT departments to start showing our community so it can go to the website and see the work taking place,” Fernandez said. 

Some work has already been completed on the turf replacements for baseball and softball facilities, which will serve as a model on how to move forward when further architect and engineering firms are selected in August.

“We want to make sure that when we do this work, that our citizens can be very proud of the work that’s being done,” Fernandez said. “The work today is going to establish us for the future as we move forward with some of our facilities.”

To manage the bond projects, job postings for a bond management team have been created with more scheduled to go online in the summer months. Fernandez and his team are also working on selecting a new office location for the management team and a software to help manage the funding and construction contracts.

The district’s financial advisor from Hilltop Securities, Erick Macha, said he thinks the bonds will sell competitively because of an early entry into the school district bond market and the district’s high credit rating. There is also a dedicated fund, which has $50 million earmarked for repaying the first $150 million in issued principal. 

“A large portion of the $150 million will be repaid within the first year,” Macha said. “It’s very favorable for the overall plan of finance. It will allow us to shorten the term of repayment that we’re proposing, which will save around $6 million in interest.”

For the full story, see the June 22 issue of The Sachse News.

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

Area churches host vacation Bible schools

Area churches host vacation Bible schools

Jun 22, 2023 |

With parents looking to find summer activities for their children, several area churches hosted vacation bible schools (VBS) earlier this month. In Sachse, there is still time for individuals to register their child for its upcoming VBS. The program will run from 9...

read more
Council narrowly approves mural variance

Council narrowly approves mural variance

Jun 21, 2023 |

A zoning variance for the purpose of painting a mural on the side of Chase Oaks Church Woodbridge Campus had Sachse councilmembers unified on the overall impact of the project yet divided on the path forward. Todd Baughman, pastor at the church, made his case for the...

read more
Scholarship set up to honor shooting victims

Scholarship set up to honor shooting victims

Jun 16, 2023 |

Following the death of two Cox Elementary School students in the Allen Premium Outlet shooting May 6, a local education foundation is creating a scholarship to honor their memory. One month after the event Tuesday, June 6, the Wylie ISD Education Foundation announced...

read more
Flowing forward: safeguarding water safety

Flowing forward: safeguarding water safety

Jun 15, 2023 |

We all live in a watershed, so everyone should share in the responsibility of caring for it, according to a recent workshop. “A watershed is like one big bowl or bathtub, said Michael Kuitu, a program specialist and coordinator for the Texas Watershed Steward program....

read more
Council approves max price for animal shelter

Council approves max price for animal shelter

Jun 15, 2023 |

As the potential groundbreaking for the new animal shelter begins, Sachse City Council addressed final steps needed before the building permit can be issued. Police Chief Bryan Sylvester presented the final amendment to the contract for the new animal shelter during...

read more
Bluegrass on Ballard June 24

Bluegrass on Ballard June 24

Jun 9, 2023 |

A summertime staple in Wylie is set to return for another iteration that will contain plenty of fun for all ages. Over the years, Bluegrass on Ballard has evolved from a weeklong celebration known as the Wylie July Jubilee to a street dance and, ultimately, a daylong...

read more
Garland Summer Musicals opens 2023 season

Garland Summer Musicals opens 2023 season

Jun 9, 2023 |

Garland Summer Musicals is kicking off its summer season with the first of two musicals, the Broadway extravaganza “The Music Man” this month. The show runs on weekends from June 16 through June 30 and Friday and Saturday showtimes have changed to 7:30 p.m. According...

read more
Legislature wraps up, special session begins

Legislature wraps up, special session begins

Jun 8, 2023 |

Legislators gaveled out of their regular session Monday, May 29, only to learn of a special session 12 hours later. The 88th Legislative Session reached sine die May 29, but lawmakers began a special session at 9 p.m. with a focus on property tax relief and border...

read more
City opens first park on north side

City opens first park on north side

Jun 8, 2023 |

After postponing the original grand opening ceremony for J.K. Sachse Park because of the specter of rain, a picture perfect day formed the backdrop for the big day. A little over a year after the groundbreaking ceremony in March 2022, the new park was formally opened...

read more
Order photos
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Order photos
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe