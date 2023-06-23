Red, White and Blue Blast July 3

A familiar Fourth of July event plans to put on a show with games, live music and a fireworks show sure to wow everyone in the family.

This year’s event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Monday, July 3, at Heritage Park, which is located at 4408 Hudson Drive. Jordan Beaulieu, leisure services coordinator for the city of Sachse, said participants will want to bring blankets, lawn chairs and a little bug spray as they indulge in the annual Fourth of July festivities.

“The Red, White, and Blue Blast brings the community together by providing a fun and festive family-friendly environment where people of all ages can gather to celebrate,” Beaulieu said. “We offer vendor booths and food trucks at the event for attendees to enjoy and to support local businesses in the area.”

She added that all food options at the event will be paid with around 15 food trucks total. Attendees are able to bring their own food and drinks, but cooking at the event and alcoholic beverages are prohibited.

Several vendor booths are also planned for the event in addition to the food options.

“This year we will have over 50 vendors to shop from, 15 food trucks and lots of fun and exciting games to play during your time at the event,” Beaulieu said.

Additionally, Sachse Fire-Rescue is scheduled to provide several splashdowns throughout the evening to help keep residents cool during the Red, White and Blue Blast. Beaulieu said splashdowns are scheduled for 6:15, 6:45, 7:15, 7:45 and 8:15 p.m.

Along with the splashdowns, a cooling and misting station sponsored by the homeowners association at The Station will be open to the public.

For music lovers, musical performances begin at 6 p.m. and will feature the Party Machine band, which is a popular staple of the event. The band features a library of songs that range from contemporary hits to those dating back to the 1950s.

According to the band’s webpage, it will keep an event moving “non-stop music, lights and motion” as soon as it starts its performance.

There will also be several games throughout the event, including the newest addition of a Ninja Nation obstacle course. There will also be carnival rides, a petting zoo and yard games, said Beaulieu.

“We are super excited for another awesome Red, White and Blue Blast,” Beaulieu said. “We expect it to be hot out so don’t forget to bring sunscreen and water for the whole family.”

For the full story, see the June 22 issue of The Sachse News.