Mustangs have depth of options for open running back position

Sachse’s offense historically has been built on a strong running game, but they enter 2023 with more questions in the backfield than in the passing game.

For the new year, the team is looking at a running back-by-committee approach after the graduation of Pope Akanna. The Naval Academy signee finished the 2022 season with 1,074 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, following a line of strong lead running backs like Luke Keefer and Brian Okoye in years past.

While there’s no true lead back this season, head coach Mark Behrens said the Mustangs feel great about their options to pick from.

“We got three kids on the offensive side of the ball we feel good about, plus two guys on defense we think can help out,” Behrens said. “The good news is they’re all underclassmen for the most part, so they get a chance to prove themselves and get a chance to learn and get better at the position for a few years with us.”

Leading the way is Sachse’s returning leading rusher in Brendon Haygood. The rising junior had five rushing touchdowns in 2022, averaging nearly six yards per carry in a limited role. He was held out of spring with an injury, but showed plenty of burst and speed on the track for the Mustangs and hopes to be on the field in the fall.

“His speed wasn’t great last season, but running track really helped him out,” Behrens said. “He’s already doing full workouts and if that top-end speed is better then he can really be a complete back for us.”

Beyond Haygood, Keandre Little and Josh Ridge are also competing for opportunities in the backfield, along with defensive players Dane Norberg and Sean Davault. Little took the majority of the carries in the spring with Haygood out, while Ridge can move between both slot receiver and in the backfield.

All four players provide different skill sets to the backfield, allowing the Mustangs to pick their running backs depending on the matchups.

