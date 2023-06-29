Subscribe
Collin College Fall Registration 2023 300x250

Local church hopes to ‘honor past, embrace future’ with mural

by | Jun 29, 2023 | Latest, News

Two solutions to a proposed mural on the side of Chase Oaks Church Woodbridge Campus emerged despite overall consensus that the development would be positive for Sachse.

Todd Baughman, pastor at Chase Oaks Church Woodbridge Campus, shared his vision for the public artwork “honoring the past and embracing the future” during the Tuesday, June 20, council meeting. Concept art shows a palette of bright, vibrant colors, “Sachse,” two children running and a train.

To Login to read the full story or to subscribe, visit https://publisher.etype.services/Sachse-News

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

Rules of AG impeachment trial set

Rules of AG impeachment trial set

Jun 29, 2023 | ,

After closed door deliberations and debate among state senators, the framework for the state’s first impeachment trial since 1975 is set. Senators adopted the rules Wednesday, June 21, one day after the deadline they imposed on themselves for announcing the procedural...

read more
Trail grant application sent to TxDOT

Trail grant application sent to TxDOT

Jun 29, 2023 | ,

A plan to create more hiking and biking trails in the immediate area of Sachse is closer to fruition should a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation get approved. During its June 5 meeting, Sachse councilmembers approved an application for more than $2.71...

read more
WISD budget adopted

WISD budget adopted

Jun 29, 2023 | , ,

Wylie ISD trustees approved a budget for the upcoming fiscal year despite some uncertainty surrounding property relief and statutory requirements to raise teacher compensation in special legislative sessions. The overall budget was presented by Scott Roderick,...

read more
Red, White and Blue Blast July 3

Red, White and Blue Blast July 3

Jun 23, 2023 |

A familiar Fourth of July event plans to put on a show with games, live music and a fireworks show sure to wow everyone in the family. This year’s event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Monday, July 3, at Heritage Park, which is located at 4408 Hudson Drive. Jordan...

read more
ESFNA tournament coming to Wylie

ESFNA tournament coming to Wylie

Jun 23, 2023 |

An annual soccer tournament for the past four decades will finally touch down in Wylie after taking place in other cities across North Texas. The opening ceremonies for the 40th Annual ESFNA Tournament are scheduled for noon Sunday, July 2, at Wylie Stadium, which is...

read more
Area churches host vacation Bible schools

Area churches host vacation Bible schools

Jun 22, 2023 |

With parents looking to find summer activities for their children, several area churches hosted vacation bible schools (VBS) earlier this month. In Sachse, there is still time for individuals to register their child for its upcoming VBS. The program will run from 9...

read more
Trustees receive overview for first bond sale

Trustees receive overview for first bond sale

Jun 22, 2023 |

After receiving approval for all three propositions that were part of a $1.2 billion package, Garland ISD has taken its first steps to issue the first tranche of the debt. Trustees in the Tuesday, June 13, Bond Committee Meeting recommended an action item to establish...

read more
Council narrowly approves mural variance

Council narrowly approves mural variance

Jun 21, 2023 |

A zoning variance for the purpose of painting a mural on the side of Chase Oaks Church Woodbridge Campus had Sachse councilmembers unified on the overall impact of the project yet divided on the path forward. Todd Baughman, pastor at the church, made his case for the...

read more
Scholarship set up to honor shooting victims

Scholarship set up to honor shooting victims

Jun 16, 2023 |

Following the death of two Cox Elementary School students in the Allen Premium Outlet shooting May 6, a local education foundation is creating a scholarship to honor their memory. One month after the event Tuesday, June 6, the Wylie ISD Education Foundation announced...

read more
Flowing forward: safeguarding water safety

Flowing forward: safeguarding water safety

Jun 15, 2023 |

We all live in a watershed, so everyone should share in the responsibility of caring for it, according to a recent workshop. “A watershed is like one big bowl or bathtub, said Michael Kuitu, a program specialist and coordinator for the Texas Watershed Steward program....

read more
Order photos
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Order photos
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe