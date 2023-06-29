Local church hopes to ‘honor past, embrace future’ with mural

Two solutions to a proposed mural on the side of Chase Oaks Church Woodbridge Campus emerged despite overall consensus that the development would be positive for Sachse.

Todd Baughman, pastor at Chase Oaks Church Woodbridge Campus, shared his vision for the public artwork “honoring the past and embracing the future” during the Tuesday, June 20, council meeting. Concept art shows a palette of bright, vibrant colors, “Sachse,” two children running and a train.

To Login to read the full story or to subscribe, visit https://publisher.etype.services/Sachse-News