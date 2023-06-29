Trail grant application sent to TxDOT

A plan to create more hiking and biking trails in the immediate area of Sachse is closer to fruition should a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation get approved.

During its June 5 meeting, Sachse councilmembers approved an application for more than $2.71 million. Assistant to the City Manager Amanda Chi said the grant will cover all construction costs not only within Sachse, but Murphy and Wylie as well for the Maxwell Creek Landfill Trail Connection.

