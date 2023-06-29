WISD budget adopted

Wylie ISD trustees approved a budget for the upcoming fiscal year despite some uncertainty surrounding property relief and statutory requirements to raise teacher compensation in special legislative sessions.

The overall budget was presented by Scott Roderick, assistant superintendent of finance and operations, who provided three fund overviews and a proposed tax rate based on current statutes during the Monday, June 19, meeting. As required by law, a public hearing for the proposed budget was held.

To Login to read the full story or to subscribe, visit https://publisher.etype.services/Sachse-News