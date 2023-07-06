Governor renews call for property tax cuts

Texas lawmakers are continuing to work on Gov. Greg Abbott’s pledge to eliminate property taxes in Texas or provide lasting tax cuts.

As the first special session of the 88th Legislature concluded, Abbott announced a second session starting Tuesday, June 27, saying, “The Special Session No. 1 agenda was limited to the only solution that both chambers agreed on — school property tax rate cuts. After yet another month without the House and Senate sending a bill to my desk to cut property taxes, I am once again putting the agreed upon school district property tax rate cuts on the special session agenda.”

