Stay cool, hydrated, informed

by | Jul 6, 2023 | Latest, News

Just chill; the National Weather Service urges Texas residents to learn the symptoms of excessive heat exposure and the appropriate responses. As the hot and humid weather continues, your body’s ability to cool itself is challenged and you could succumb to a heat-related illness like heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has provided a list of warning signs and symptoms of heat illness and recommended first aid steps.

Governor renews call for property tax cuts

Jul 6, 2023 | ,

Texas lawmakers are continuing to work on Gov. Greg Abbott’s pledge to eliminate property taxes in Texas or provide lasting tax cuts. As the first special session of the 88th Legislature concluded, Abbott announced a second session starting Tuesday, June 27, saying,...

Marathon runner inspires others

Jul 6, 2023 | ,

Six years ago, Wylie resident Michael Tew hit a breaking point when he had to turn back to the starting line of a 5K run after walking only a short distance. He knew he would be unable to finish if he kept going. At that point, Tew was nearly 400 pounds. He and his...

New home for therapeutic riding center

Jul 6, 2023 | ,

The rapidly expanding need for therapeutic sports riding has prompted one nonprofit to move to a new facility so it can better serve its existing and future clientele. On May 2, Texas Therapeutic Riding Center (TxTRC) volunteers and staff moved its horses, tack and...

Trail grant application sent to TxDOT

Jun 29, 2023 | ,

A plan to create more hiking and biking trails in the immediate area of Sachse is closer to fruition should a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation get approved. During its June 5 meeting, Sachse councilmembers approved an application for more than $2.71...

WISD budget adopted

Jun 29, 2023 | , ,

Wylie ISD trustees approved a budget for the upcoming fiscal year despite some uncertainty surrounding property relief and statutory requirements to raise teacher compensation in special legislative sessions. The overall budget was presented by Scott Roderick,...

Rules of AG impeachment trial set

Jun 29, 2023 | ,

After closed door deliberations and debate among state senators, the framework for the state’s first impeachment trial since 1975 is set. Senators adopted the rules Wednesday, June 21, one day after the deadline they imposed on themselves for announcing the procedural...

Red, White and Blue Blast July 3

Jun 23, 2023 |

A familiar Fourth of July event plans to put on a show with games, live music and a fireworks show sure to wow everyone in the family. This year’s event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Monday, July 3, at Heritage Park, which is located at 4408 Hudson Drive. Jordan...

ESFNA tournament coming to Wylie

Jun 23, 2023 |

An annual soccer tournament for the past four decades will finally touch down in Wylie after taking place in other cities across North Texas. The opening ceremonies for the 40th Annual ESFNA Tournament are scheduled for noon Sunday, July 2, at Wylie Stadium, which is...

Area churches host vacation Bible schools

Jun 22, 2023 |

With parents looking to find summer activities for their children, several area churches hosted vacation bible schools (VBS) earlier this month. In Sachse, there is still time for individuals to register their child for its upcoming VBS. The program will run from 9...

