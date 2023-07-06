Stay cool, hydrated, informed

Just chill; the National Weather Service urges Texas residents to learn the symptoms of excessive heat exposure and the appropriate responses. As the hot and humid weather continues, your body’s ability to cool itself is challenged and you could succumb to a heat-related illness like heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has provided a list of warning signs and symptoms of heat illness and recommended first aid steps.

