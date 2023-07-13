Another interim attorney general for Texas

Texas has its fourth attorney general of the year. Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Angela Colmenero as temporary attorney general on Monday, July 10, following the departure of John Scott, who was named to the post May 31.

Both succeeded Brent Webster, first assistant attorney general, following the Texas House vote on May 27 to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton on misconduct allegations including bribery and abuse of office.

