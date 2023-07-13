Blood drive held in honor of WISD shooting victims

Wylie community members signed up and showed up for a memorial blood drive last week in honor of 11-year-old Daniela Mendoza and 8-year-old Sofia Mendoza, sisters who lost their lives at the Allen Premium Outlets shooting May 6.

The blood drive, hosted by Wylie ER Friday, June 30, was a success with all 30 slots filled, reported Jennifer Cristoferson, marketing director for the facility located at 508 SH 78.

By Mariam Ayad

