Congress must block foreign adversaries like China from exploiting U.S. tax credits that should be reserved for American manufacturers, said U.S. Rep. Keith Self.

Self, R-Texas, has introduced House Resolution (H.R.) 4441, which he calls the Foreign Automobile Industry Restriction on Electric Vehicle Tax Credits (FAIR-EV Tax Credits) Act.

By Bob Wieland

To Login to read the full story or to subscribe, visit https://publisher.etype.services/Sachse-News