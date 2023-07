A musical based on the popular 1988 MGM film, “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” will take the stage at the Granville Arts Center July 21-30 in Garland Summer Musicals’ second — and final– production of the season.

The show, directed by J. Alan Hanna and produced by Patty Granville is known for its “hijinks and hilarity.”

By Patty Montagno

